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Grand Valley Circle K robbed, police seek public assistance in identifying pair of suspects 

April 23, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a robbery at a convenience store and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved.

On April 9, at approximately 11:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at a Circle K Variety store on Main Street in Grand Valley.

Two male suspects entered the store and took a case of beer. During the incident, one of the suspects threatened the clerk.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the individuals involved. Surveillance images of the suspects have been attached to this media release.

Suspect descriptions:

• Suspect #1: White male with blonde hair, approximately 5’10”-5’11”, wearing a black hoodie with a Hellstar logo.

• Suspect #2: White male with a black buzz cut, approximately 5’6”-5’7”, wearing a black zip-up hoodie and a blue t-shirt with a Nike logo.

The investigation is ongoing. 

If you or anyone you know can identify the suspects or has information related to this incident, please contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122, referencing occurrence number E260473674.



         

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