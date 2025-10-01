Current & Past Articles » General News

Grand Valley Public Library receives $20,000 for Library of Things initiative, programs

July 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Grand Valley Public Library will expand its newly launched Library of Things initiative after receiving a $20,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Sarah McTaggart, program and outreach manager for the Grand Valley Public Library, said the funding will allow the library to add more resources for residents of all ages.

“The library is over the moon excited to be able to provide this to the community,” she said. “This is a great way in which we can provide affordable, equitable resources to the community of all ages. We have a few items in our Library of Things already, but this has just expanded it, and we definitely have heard from community members that they would really like to see more accessible items for them.”

During the grant reception ceremony on July 2, public officials attended, including Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones and Grand Valley Mayor Steve Solomon.

Mayor Solomon recognized the tremendous accomplishment of securing this grant and thanked the Ontario Government for its continued support.

“The Ontario Government, they have been very good to this town,” he said. “This was a one-in-a-million opportunity. It’s good that we have a good rep over at Queen’s Park; she seems to think we’re in need of some things and gets them delivered. So, thank you.”

The Library of Things is a relatively new initiative that allows libraries to provide free access to sports equipment and large-scale games that library patrons can take out with their library card.

The library already has several options available, such as oversized Connect Four, Tetris, and Jenga, along with several sports options, such as the popular Pickleball and Spikeball. With the new funding, even more activities are expected to be added in the near future.

McTaggart said that the Library of Things specifically offers kids and their families the chance to have fun without the need for technology.

“The nice piece about it is that it gives families and kids something to do that’s completely different from a normal routine,” she said. “Sometimes parents will find themselves thinking, we don’t want them on a screen, so Tetris, instead of being on a screen, for example, is right here in physical form.”

McTaggart said the expansion reflects the changing role of libraries in communities.

“We have known for several years that libraries are definitely becoming so much more than just places for books,” she said. “We are working each and every day to become more inclusive, welcoming, and allowing people so much more access to other things than just books, from technology, entertainment and more.”

With this extra funding secured, the library will continue to focus on what it does best: providing a welcome, well-stocked community space that lets local residents access cutting-edge technology, education programs, entertainment options, and, of course, good literature.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Four days of Pickin’ in the Park coming to Shelburne

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Country music fans from across Ontario and beyond will once again make their way to the Shelburne ...

Shelburne-born athlete wins Canadian U20 Javelin title

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local Shelburne Athlete launched her way to the top of the Canadian U20 Javelin title, securing ...

Canadian historian Craig Baird to highlight local history at Shelburne’s Grace Tipling Hall

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Craig Baird, a nationally recognized Canadian history storyteller, will visit Shelburne on July 14 as part of ...

Shelburne celebrates Pride Month with community flag raising

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne marked Pride Month with a Pride flag-raising ceremony at Jack Downing Park on ...

First-degree murder charge laid after Dufferin OPP officer struck by vehicle during arrest

Written By Sam Odrowski A Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in northern ...

Community-focused café to bring local flavour and partnerships to Dufferin Oaks

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A new community-focused café and bakery is preparing to open inside Dufferin Oaks in Shelburne, aiming to ...

Young Shelburne author releases second book

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaya James is marking a new milestone in her young writing career at age 13 with the ...

Shelburne gets ready to launch fourth annual Fridays in the Park event series next month

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Fridays in the Park is set to return to Jack Downing Park this summer, bringing a full ...

Volunteer shortage and rent surge threaten Shelburne’s Feral Cat Rescue Thrift Shop

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local thrift store that quietly underpins one of Dufferin County’s busiest animal rescues is now facing ...

Royal Canadian Legion donates medical bags to Shelburne and District Fire Department

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Royal Canadian Legion is continuing a pattern of community support in Shelburne, this time with a ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support