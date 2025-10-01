Long ball on display at North Dufferin Baseball League all-star games

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

There were a lot of big hits at the North Dufferin Baseball League All-Star games held at Mansfield Community Park on Sunday, July 5.

The 59th annual Senior Division All-Star game featured the North Dufferin All-Stars with a line-up of players from every team in the league in a nine-inning contest against the New Lowell Knights.

The Knights are the defending league Strother Cup champions.

The game marked the first time since 1986 that the League used this format for the All-Star game.

Fans were treated to an offensive showcase with the Knights hitting five home runs on their way to an 8-2 win.

Prior to the game, opening ceremonies highlighted the history of baseball in the area and recognized the Township of Mulmur’s 175th anniversary. League secretary Scott Anderson presented certificates to Mulmur Councillor Andrew Cunning and Emerson Pendleton of the Mansfield Cubs.

A ceremonial first pitch was thrown by Jax Ragazzon. Along with Jax were his father Jesse Ragazzon and grandfather Kevin Greer – both former Mansfield Cubs players.

In the senior game, New Lowell opened the scoring in the third inning on a two-run home run by Todd Gowan. Chris Rettie followed with a solo shot in the fourth to make it 3-0.

The All-Stars answered with two runs on a double by Ryan McNeill in the bottom of the fourth.

The Knights added a run in the seventh inning, three more in the eighth, including two home runs, and another on Nic Guthrie’s solo homer in the ninth.

McNeill and Eric Orser each double for the All-stars, with Orser adding a single.

Other hits came from Blake Faulds, Aaron McCleod, Matthew Leek, Dylan Embury, Ryan Barr, Gavin Mikaczo, Gret Slater and Leo Contreras-Severino.

For the Knights, Gowan, Rettie, Guthrie, Kurt Roy, and Danny Herman all homered. Roy also added a single while Guthrie and Rettie collected two hits apiece.

Chris Greer contributed a single.

The Knights started ace Gowan on the mound. He pitched six innings, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out seven, walking three, and hitting one batter.

Shane Duffett worked one inning on relief, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out one.

Guthrie closed out the game, tossing two scoreless innings without allowing a run and striking out four.

Matt Barr started for the All-Stars, pitching three innings and surrendering two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out three.

Liam Dupuis-Cundy pitched the next two innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking one, and hitting one batter.

Matteo Stothers worked the sixth and seventh innings, giving up one run on one hit, while walking one and striking out one.

Nolan Thomson pitched the final two innings, allowing four runs on four hits while walking one and striking out two.

Gowan was named the Knight’s Most Valuable Player, while McNeill earned MVP honours for the All-Stars.

There was a crowd in attendance for the game, and the weather was great for baseball.

The Junior Division All-Star game followed.

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