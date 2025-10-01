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Mansfield Day 2026 celebrates minor baseball while raising money for local kids

July 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was a full day of baseball and fun when Mansfield Minor Baseball hosted Mansfield Day 2026 at the local diamond.

There was a full day of games planned with all divisions represented.

It got off to a late start this year as morning rain delayed them, but by noon it had dried up and they were ready to go.

The event is an annual fundraiser for the Mansfield Minor Baseball Association.

“We’re raising money for Mansfield Minor Ball and celebrating all that is Mansfield Minor Ball with an all-day celebration were every team we have gets to play, from U5 to U14 Rep,” explained a Mansfield Minor Baseball spokesperson. “We have two teams U9 and two teams in U11. We have nine teams all together in Mansfield.”

It was a chance for teams to play other Mansfield teams they won’t meet in the regular season.

“Everyone gets to play,” the spokesperson said. “The U5s were able to play this morning. They did really well playing T-ball in the pouring rain. They had a blast, they were covered in mud. We also have treasure trays here. Each team donates a basket and we raffle them off. We will raise money through the raffle and through the barbecue. We raise money to keep our registration costs low and to buy all the new equipment that we need. Baseballs area expensive – $10 per ball, and they need at least two game balls for every game. We are trying to make baseball affordable for everyone. We have just over 100 kids playing this season.”

Baseball increased in popularity this season across the province after the Toronto Blues were in the World Series last year.

It was a fun day to celebrate the sport, play some ball, and join with others in the community for a day in the park.



         

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