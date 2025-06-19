Melancthon Against Quarries to hold public info session next Thursday

0 Comments

Residents and community members concerned with the proposed Strada Aggregate quarry are invited to attend a public information session.

Melancthon Against Quarries announced in a press release on June 15 that they will be hosting a community information event called “Water for Life” on June 26 at 7 p.m. at the Horning’s Mills Town Hall in Melanchthon.

The meeting will focus on the potential impacts of the quarry on local water resources, the environment and community health. The event will also provide updates on the quarry application process and explore ways for the community to stay informed and engaged.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from guest speakers, ask questions and learn more about how they can get involved.

The “Water for Life” meeting is organized by local residents and community advocates who are seeking to ensure the voices of Melancthon and surrounding area residents are heard in the ongoing discussion about the proposed Strada Aggregate quarry.

The information session is open to all members of the public.

Those interested in finding out more information can contact Melancthon Against Quarries by email at info@juststopit.ca.

