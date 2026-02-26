Monthly Message: A comprehensive guide to the services and support we offer

February 26, 2026

Family Transition Place (FTP) is a vital community resource based in Orangeville, Ontario, serving women, children, and individuals impacted by gender-based violence, abuse, trauma, housing insecurity, and related challenges across Dufferin County and Caledon.

FTP’s mission is grounded in providing safety, support, and hope to survivors so they can build violence-free lives, backed by compassionate, inclusive, and trauma-informed programming.

Since its founding in 1984, FTP has evolved into a multi-service organization, offering a range of practical supports, crisis services, counselling, outreach initiatives, education, and transitional housing supports. All the services provided at FTP are completely free of charge, thanks to generous Ministry and community funders and donors.

1. Emergency Shelter & Crisis Support

One of FTP’s foundational programs is its emergency shelter for women and their children who are fleeing abuse or unsafe living environments. This shelter:

• Operates on a 24/7 basis with a support and information helpline available at all hours.

• Provides safe accommodation, food, and essential personal care items.

• Offers danger and lethality assessments, safety planning, and real-time advocacy during crises.

• Ensures accessibility through inclusive facilities for individuals of diverse abilities, with accessible units, a lift, and accommodations for pets.

This shelter is not just a safe physical space – it’s staffed by trained professionals who help clients stabilize in a crisis and begin their journey to independence and security.

2. Transitional, Legal & Housing Support Services

FTP offers Transitional Support Services tailored to help individuals and families establish violence-free lives in their communities. This program includes:

• Housing support through navigating the housing system, referrals, application assistance, housing searches, and support to maintain current housing.

• Safety and transitional planning to reduce risk and foster independence.

• Connection to other community services, including legal, parenting, education, job training, income assistance, and health and wellness supports.

• Skill-building and goal-setting support to help women envision and pursue short- and long-term life goals.

• A dedicated Family Court Support Worker who assists clients navigating the family court system, legal referrals, and court accompaniment when appropriate.

These services are flexible and responsive, designed to meet individuals where they are at, whether they’re transitioning out of shelter or living independently in the community.

3. Counselling Services

FTP’s counselling offerings are extensive and include individual, group, and specialized support for people who have experienced violence, trauma, or abuse.

Counselling Programs

• Woman Abuse Counselling: Confidential, supportive therapy to help women cope with and recover from violence. Counselling available in Orangeville, Shelburne and Bolton offices.

• Sexual Violence Counselling: Available to survivors of any gender age 16+, addressing both recent and historical sexual trauma. We also offer support for friends and family who are supporting survivors.

• Addictions Program: A non-judgmental program focused on helping women affected by substance use, including those parenting while managing addiction, with flexible, compassionate support offered throughout the region.

• Child Witness Program: Counselling and workshops for children who have been impacted by witnessing domestic violence, helping them process trauma and build resilience.

• Group Counselling Workshops: Skill-based and trauma-informed group sessions that offer community and healing.

• Support for Men: Available via FTP’s 24/7 support and information helpline, connecting men who have been involved with or impacted by family violence to appropriate resources and counselling referrals. Together with Dufferin Child & Family Services, we also offer the Caring Dads Program – designed to support fathers who have used violence in their relationships improve their relationship with their children and the children’s mother.

Counselling can take place in person, by telephone, or virtually, and childcare support may be available for clients attending appointments.

4. Outreach Programs

FTP’s outreach initiatives extend support beyond the shelter to individuals living in the broader community. Key outreach services include:

• Mobile and In-Office Support: Practical assistance with safety planning, housing navigation, legal referrals, goal setting, budgeting, and employment preparation.

• Rural Response Program: Targeted support for women in rural areas of north Dufferin County, reducing barriers to access and providing crisis intervention and counselling.

• Support Within Housing: For women experiencing trauma and struggling with mental health and housing issues, FTP offers ongoing support to maintain secure housing.

• Integrated Crisis Support: FTP’s Mobile Crisis Counsellor collaborates with local partners — including healthcare, police, and mental health agencies — to respond to domestic violence and mental health crises throughout the community.

• FTP also works in collaboration with partners at the Hart Hub Dufferin to provide coordinated, wraparound services for individuals experiencing homelessness, mental health challenges and substance use concerns.

These outreach services ensure that individuals and families who may not access shelter directly can still receive meaningful support, safety planning, and referrals in the community.

5. Education & Community Engagement

FTP places a strong emphasis on prevention, healthy relationships, and community education:

• Youth Education Programs work in schools to teach young people about healthy relationships, respect, and equity, helping build safer communities from the ground up.

• FTP also participates in community workshops, events, and collaborations that raise awareness about gender-based violence, anti-human trafficking, provide resources, and challenge stigma.

These initiatives extend FTP’s impact beyond client services into community-wide healing and education. A future free of violence begins with educating the next generation.

6. Accessibility & Inclusivity

FTP strives to make all programs accessible and welcoming to everyone:

• Spaces that accommodate service animals, accessible parking, accessible shelter units, and a lift.

• Counselling available by phone, video, and in person, with access to an interpreter and translation services.

• Emergency transportation is available for counselling appointments and to access shelter.

• FTP staff receive ongoing training in accessibility, anti-oppression, equity, and trauma-informed care to ensure respectful and inclusive service delivery.

Family Transition Place is far more than a shelter. It’s a comprehensive support network that helps people experiencing abuse find safety, develop resilience, navigate complex systems like housing and legal services, and heal from trauma. Through emergency shelter, counselling, outreach, transitional support, education, and community engagement, FTP meets people at every stage of their journey – from crisis response to long-term empowerment.

Whether someone needs immediate safety, emotional support or counselling, or long-term resources to rebuild a life free from violence, FTP’s services are designed to ensure survivors are heard, supported, and connected to opportunities for healing and independence.

Sometimes it’s difficult to call for help. Know that you’ll be listened to with respect and without judgment. A counsellor is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week if you:

• are in a crisis

• are experiencing abuse and need to talk to someone or need to leave (Emergency transportation is available).

• are a concerned friend/family/co-worker looking for information to help someone who is being abused.

• have experienced abuse, past or present.

If you are in immediate danger – call 9-1-1.

