Monthly Message: Shelburne Food Bank encourages Easter donations

April 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

As Easter approaches, many of us look forward to gathering with loved ones, sharing meals and celebrating the hope and renewal that this season represents.

For many families across our community, however, this holiday can also be a time of added financial strain. Rising food costs and ongoing economic challenges mean putting a special meal on the table is not always possible.

At the food bank, we see firsthand how the need continues to grow. More individuals, seniors and working families are turning to us for support – not just during holidays but throughout the year. Easter reminds us that even small acts of kindness can make a meaningful difference in someone’s life.

Thanks to the generosity of our community, we are able to provide essential food items and, when possible, a few extras to help families enjoy a holiday meal. Donations of non-perishable goods and financial contributions all play a vital role in ensuring no one is left behind during this season.

Volunteers are also at the heart of everything we do. Their time, energy, and compassion help us sort, pack and distribute food efficiently and with care. Especially during busy seasons like Easter, their support allows us to reach more people in need.

If you are in a position to give this Easter, we encourage you to consider supporting your local food bank – whether through a donation, organizing a food drive or simply spreading awareness. And if you or someone you know needs assistance, please remember that help is available. No one should have to face the holiday alone or hungry.

As we celebrate this season of new beginnings, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who donates, volunteers, rescues food, and advocates for those facing food insecurity. Your compassion helps bring hope to tables that might otherwise be empty.

Together, we are building a stronger, more caring community – one meal at a time. Locals helping locals.

Wishing you and your loved ones a peaceful and joyful Easter.

Readers Comments (0)