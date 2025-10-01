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Nashville Takeover brings three-day songwriter experience to Orangeville venues this weekend

July 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Nashville Takeover is coming to Orangeville this weekend, providing a three-day town-wide music experience bringing original songwriting, storytelling and intimate performances.

Presented by Backyard Music Co. in partnership with the Orangeville Downtown BIA, Taphouse Craft Beer & Kitchen and Barley Vine Rail Co., the event will transform venues throughout town into intimate stages featuring 15 songwriters from Nashville and Canada from July 10-12.

Unlike a traditional music festival with one main stage, The Nashville Takeover is designed as a town-wide cultural experience, with performances taking place across multiple venues and spaces.

While there has been a shakeup in participating venues in the weeks leading up to the event, with several withdrawing, six are confirmed: Opera House, Orangeville Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall, Kelsey’s Patio, Deja Vu Diner, Barley Vine Rail Co., and Josie’s Taphouse.

The event will feature songwriter rounds, one-off performances, and late-night experiences where audiences can hear the stories behind the songs, while connecting directly with the artists.

“We’re excited to bring the Nashville Takeover to town and partner with an incredible group of local venues to create a one-of-a-kind weekend built around a curated songwriter experience,” said Scotty Grieve, Nashville Takeover founder and organizer. “Our goal is to help guests discover new favourite venues, support local businesses, and create meaningful connections through great songs and great company.”

He added, “We can’t wait to welcome everyone for an unforgettable weekend.”

Following successful takeovers in Port Stanley and Collingwood, the Nashville Takeover is now happening in 13 towns. Orangeville was selected from hundreds of communities across Canada based on its cultural identity, downtown core and community spirit.

Organizers say the event is focused on intimacy and discovery, giving attendees the chance to experience performances just feet away from the artists while hearing the inspiration and stories behind the music.

The lineup of performing artists is intentionally unreleased until closer to the event, with organizers emphasizing that the weekend is about discovering emerging talent rather than following a traditional festival lineup. Performers from Nashville and Canada are expected to bring a mix of country, Americana, pop and folk music, with a focus on original songwriting and storytelling.

Organizers say the weekend will also feature after parties, bar hops and exclusive experiences designed to connect performers, attendees and local businesses.

The full schedule and venue details are released to ticket holders ahead of the event.



         

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