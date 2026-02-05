Current & Past Articles » General News

New $16.4 million Mansfield Elementary School project approved and funded by the province

February 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

School-age children living in Mansfield will soon have access to a brand-new school.

The $16.4 million Mansfield Elementary School, located at the intersection of 9th Sideroad and County Road 18, will have capacity for up to 328 students.

The Ontario government is funding the school as part of a larger plan to spend $23 billion over the next decade to build, renew and improve the province’s schools.

“By building and expanding schools across the province, we’re making sure students can learn in modern, high-quality environments that support strong achievement,” said Paul Calandra, Ontario’s Minister of Education. “These investments will help students gain the skills and confidence they need to succeed and prepare for rewarding careers.”

Mansfield Elementary School falls under the jurisdiction of the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB), which recently purchased the school site.

“Thank you to the Ministry of Education for funding this school. I would also like to recognize the work of UGDSB staff and my fellow trustees, advocating for this investment to meet the needs of our Dufferin County families. We look forward to working with our municipal partners as the project unfolds,” said Ralf Mesenbrink, UGDSB chair.

In a press release issued on Jan. 30, UGDSB noted that creating more learning spaces will help to accommodate Dufferin County’s growing population.

While the most recent census data from 2021 shows Dufferin County has a population of roughly 66,000 to 68,000, the county is expected to have a population of 95,000 to 100,700 by 2051.

“The funding for a new Mansfield Elementary School in Mansfield is great news for our community,” said Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones. “Through this investment, we’re creating opportunities for students to thrive today and well into the future.”

At this time, a timeline for the school’s completion is not available.



         

