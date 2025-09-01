New Lowell dominates senior division of North Dufferin Baseball League

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The New Lowell Knights continue to lead the North Dufferin Baseball League (NBDL) senior division, remaining undefeated so far this season.

They are the defending Strother Cup champions.

Going through the regular season, the Knights have won nine games this year and tied one.

Even though they are winning, the Knights have to play hard to stay on the plus side. Most of the games they have won have ended in close scores, with four of those games decided by a single run.

The close games demonstrate how competitive the league’s senior division is this year.

The only team they haven’t beaten is the Orillia Majors, who they tied 5-5 on May 21.

They will get another chance when they meet Orillia again this week. Although Orillia will be arriving with the intent of handing the Knights their first loss of the year.

Orillia is in second place in the senior division with an 8-2-1 record. They have scored 93 runs over those 11 games.

In third place, the Ivy Rangers are doing well with an 8-2 record. With 93 runs scored over eight games, the Rangers are averaging over nine runs per game this season.

The Owen Sound Baysox are in fourth place in the division with a 7-3 record.

In the number five spot, the Barrie Angels have won seven games after 12 times on the diamond this year.

The Bolton Brewers are in the middle of the pack with a 6-61 record so far this year.

The rest of the line-up in order are the Midland Mariners, Caledon Cardinals, Creemore Padres, Lisle Astros, Clarksburg Blues, and the Mansfield Cubs.

The senior division has a 22-game regular season that wraps up on July 26, followed by the playoffs.

Junior Division

In the Junior Division of the NDBL, the Barrie Baycats are leading with a 6-2-3 record and 15 points.

The Baycats have averaged almost eight runs per game this year while averaging only 3.2 runs against over 11 games.

The defending champions over the past two years, the Creemore Padres, are in second place with a 7-7 record.

In third place, the Orillia Royals have a 6-3-1 record and 13 points.

The Innisfil Cardinals 1 team, which made it to the final championships series in the last two seasons, have a 6-4-1 record.

The rest of the line-up in order are the Caledon Nationals, Innisfil Cardinals 2 team, Aurora King Jays, and the Owen Sound Baysox, who are yet to win a game this season.

The Junior Division of the North Dufferin Baseball League has a 16-game regular season schedule.

The regular season will finish on July 7 before going into the playoffs.

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