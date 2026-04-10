North Dufferin Baseball League getting ready for 2026 season

April 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The boys of summer are getting into training mode as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 baseball season.

The North Dufferin Baseball League (NBDL) senior season will get underway on Saturday, May 2, with the first game of the year between the Midland Mariners and the New Lowell Knights in Midland.

In the Junior Division, the Caledon Nationals will meet the Cremore Padres for the start of that division’s regular season on Monday, May 4, in Creemore.

The Senior Division defending champions are the New Lowell Knights.

Returning for this season in the Junior Division, the Creemore Padres will be looking for their third straight championship year.

The NDBL has a full lineup of teams this season, with the regular season running through July 26 before heading into the playoffs.

This year’s senior team line-up includes 12 teams – all returning teams from last season.

The line-up includes the Creemore Padres, Midland Mariners, New Lowell Knights, Bolton Brewers, Lisle Astros, Orillia Majors, Mansfield Cubs, Barrie Angels, Ivy Rangers, Clarksburg Blues, Owen Sound Baysox, and the Caledon Cardinals.

The junior team lineup includes the Barrie Baycats, Orillia Royals, Creemore Padres, and Innisfil Cardinals.

There are three new teams in the junior loop this season. These teams include the Caledon Nationals, Aurora King Jays, and the Owen Sound Baysox.

The North Dufferin Baseball League is one of the longest-running sports leagues in the country.

Beginning in 1930, the League will soon be celebrating its 100th season.

The only interruption in play was during World War II, and 2020, when the COVID pandemic put a temporary stop to all sports across the country.

The first league championship took place in 1930 between Shelburne and a team from Horning’s Mills. However, the results of that game have been lost to history.

It’s going to be an exciting season, and teams are now getting out on the diamonds to shake off the winter rest and get into playing mode for this summer.

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