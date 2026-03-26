North Dufferin Baseball League hosts annual awards presentation

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League celebrated a successful 2025 season at its annual awards presentation held at the Lisle Legion on Sunday, March 14.

The awards recognize championship teams and individual excellence across the junior and senior divisions.

Provincial success was also highlighted during the event as the Ivy Rangers captured the Senior A Ontario Baseball Association Championship. The Midland Mariners claimed the Senior C OBA title.

At the junior level, the Orillia Royals won the 22U OBA championship.

In the regular season, the Creemore Padres finished first in the junior division with a 15-2-1 record, earning the Sunnydale Service and Variety Trophy.

In senior play, the Ivy Rangers topped the East Division at 13-7-2 to earn the North Dufferin Baseball League Trophy, while the New Lowell Knights finished first in the West Division with an improved 17-4-1 record and received the Ross Houston Memorial Trophy.

Coaching honours in the senior division went to Pete Kinghan of the New Lowell Knights, who was voted Bud Anderson Memorial Award winner as Coach of the Year, continuing his reputation as a perennial recipient.

Junior division individual awards were highlighted by Aidan Farrow of Innisfil Cardinals 1, who earned the Reg Westbrooke Memorial Trophy as best batter with a .533 average and also led the division with a .583 on-base percentage.

Nic Guthrie of the Creemore Padres led the division with 19 runs scored, while Michael Dawe of Innisfil Cardinals 1 paced juniors with three home runs.

Wyatt Thompson of the Orillia Royals was named best pitcher and most valuable player, while teammate Reese Boyle received the Vice-President’s Trophy as most sportsmanlike player.

In the senior division, Brett Chater of the Bolton Brewers captured the Creemore Star Trophy as best batter with a .524 average and earned his second consecutive Bruce Jenkins Memorial Trophy as most valuable player.

Adam Shaver of the Owen Sound Baysox led the division with a .644 on-base percentage to win the Bob Doner Memorial Trophy and also topped the league with seven home runs to earn the Bill Lennox Memorial Trophy.

Blake Faulds of the Orillia Majors led the senior division with 24 runs scored and received the Evan Jamieson Memorial Trophy.

Pitching and defensive awards went to Ryan Bartley of the Owen Sound Baysox, who was named best pitcher and received the Lloyd Patton and Bill Gowan Memorial Trophy, and Parker Walker of the Ivy Rangers, who earned his first Carl Gowan Memorial Trophy as best catcher.

The Tom Anderson Memorial Award for most sportsmanlike player was presented to Anson Dupuis of the Creemore Padres.

A service award was presented to past president Chris Fafalios in recognition of his three-year term as president of the executive board.

The league’s annual meeting followed the awards presentation.

There are three new junior entries to bring the division to eight teams. New teams include the Aurora-King Jays, Caledon Nationals and Owen Sound Baysox, joining returning teams Barrie Baycats, Creemore Padres, Innisfil Cardinals 1 and 2, and the Orillia Royals.

Richmond Hill will not return this season.

The senior division will remain at 12 teams: Barrie Angels, Bolton Brewers, Caledon Cardinals, Clarksburg Blues, Creemore Padres, Ivy Rangers, Lisle Astros, Mansfield Cubs, Midland Mariners, New Lowell Knights, Orillia Majors and Owen Sound Baysox.

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