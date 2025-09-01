Current & Past Articles » General News

Off-road vehicle riders must obey the law, says Dufferin OPP

June 25, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are reminding off-road vehicle (ORV) riders to operate responsibly and only in areas where they are legally permitted to ride.

Dufferin OPP continues to receive complaints involving dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles being operated on private property without permission. Recent incidents have resulted in damage to golf courses, residential lawns, community parks, agricultural land, and trails throughout the county.

These concerns are not limited to traditional gas-powered dirt bikes. The growing use of electric dirt bikes and other electric off-road vehicles is also contributing to increased complaints. Regardless of how a vehicle is powered, all ORVs are subject to the same laws and must only be operated in permitted areas.

“Public roadways are not trails and should not be used for recreational riding or ‘exploring’ with dirt bikes or ORVs unless specifically authorized by the local municipality. Riders must also ensure they hold the proper driver’s licence and, where applicable, have valid registration and insurance,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

“Operating an off-road vehicle on private property without the owner’s consent is illegal and can result in charges, fines, and liability for damages.”

The Dufferin OPP is also reminding the public that stickers or manufacturer labels indicating a suggested minimum age for operation do not replace legal requirements. Riders and parents are strongly encouraged to do their own research to ensure they! understand the laws in their area before operating or allowing the use of these vehicles.

The Dufferin OPP is reminding parents and guardians of the important role they play in ensuring young riders understand and follow the rules and responsibilities associated with these vehicles. Before purchasing a dirt bike or off-road vehicle, residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with where and when they can be legally operated. Allowing youth to operate these vehicles without proper supervision or understanding of the law can lead to serious consequences, including property damage, injury, and legal liability.

Dufferin OPP will continue to investigate complaints and conduct enforcement initiatives where necessary. Residents are encouraged to report illegal off-road vehicle activity and provide as much information as possible, including descriptions of the riders, vehicles, and locations involved.

Anyone wishing to report illegal off-road vehicle activity is encouraged to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Canadian historian Craig Baird to highlight local history at Shelburne’s Grace Tipling Hall

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Craig Baird, a nationally recognized Canadian history storyteller, will visit Shelburne on July 14 as part of ...

Shelburne celebrates Pride Month with community flag raising

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne marked Pride Month with a Pride flag-raising ceremony at Jack Downing Park on ...

First-degree murder charge laid after Dufferin OPP officer struck by vehicle during arrest

Written By Sam Odrowski A Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in northern ...

Community-focused café to bring local flavour and partnerships to Dufferin Oaks

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A new community-focused café and bakery is preparing to open inside Dufferin Oaks in Shelburne, aiming to ...

Young Shelburne author releases second book

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaya James is marking a new milestone in her young writing career at age 13 with the ...

Shelburne gets ready to launch fourth annual Fridays in the Park event series next month

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Fridays in the Park is set to return to Jack Downing Park this summer, bringing a full ...

Volunteer shortage and rent surge threaten Shelburne’s Feral Cat Rescue Thrift Shop

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local thrift store that quietly underpins one of Dufferin County’s busiest animal rescues is now facing ...

Royal Canadian Legion donates medical bags to Shelburne and District Fire Department

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Royal Canadian Legion is continuing a pattern of community support in Shelburne, this time with a ...

M&M Food Market owners honoured with national Community Involvement Award

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Many Orangeville businesses play an important role in ensuring local sports teams, charities and community groups receive sponsorships and donations as ...

Maple Madness marks Mulmur’s 175th anniversary

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A community pancake breakfast celebrating 175 years of the Township of Mulmur drew a strong turnout as ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support