Ontario SPCA marks World Spay Day with more than 200 free surgeries

February 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is marked World Spay Day on Feb. 24 by providing 227 free spay and neuter surgeries across the province, preventing more than an estimated 12,000 unplanned puppies and kittens who may have ended up in shelters.

The Ontario SPCA was able to triple its daily spay/neuter capacity by dedicating additional resources and extending clinic hours to mark World Spay Day, across its five clinics in Ontario.

Ontario SPCA Neuter Scooters were also running in Durham, Napanee, and Orangeville, transporting animals to participating spay/neuter clinics and returning them to their families at the end of the day.

Locally in Orangeville, 15 free spay/neuter surgeries were made possible through the Ontario SPCA’s Neuter Scooter.

“World Spay Day gave us the opportunity to remove cost as a barrier and reach families who might otherwise have struggled to access spay and neuter care,” said Charmaine Brett, president and CEO of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “That kind of support makes a real difference for animals and communities.”

World Spay Day is a global movement, with animal welfare organizations around the world joining the Ontario SPCA’s efforts to reduce pet overpopulation. Organizations in Ukraine, Nepal, India, Romania, Bahamas, Sri Lanka, Mexico and here in Canada took part, collectively performing 1,200 spay/neuter surgeries.

As a registered charity the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of donors to make initiatives possible. To support spay and neuter programs or help provide care for animals in need, visit: ontariospca.ca/donate

Readers Comments (0)