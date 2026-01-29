Current & Past Articles » Police news

OPP lay several sexual assault related charges 

January 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two people with sexual related offences as a result of a multi-jurisdictional criminal investigation.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, members of the Dufferin and Huronia West Major Crime Unit and the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), executed two search warrants at addresses in Orangeville and in Wasaga Beach.

A 30-year-old male from Wasaga Beach has been charged with: 

• Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 years of age 

• Sexual Assault

• Sexual Interference- two counts

• Sexual Exploitation 

• Invitation to Sexual Touching under 16 years of age

• Assault

• Assault Cause Bodily Harm- choke, suffocate or strangle

• Uttering Threats- cause death or bodily harm

• Assault with a weapon

• Makes, Prints, Publishes or Possesses for the Purpose of Publication of any child sexual abuse and exploitation material 

• Sexual Assault with a Weapon

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm- three counts

• Failure to comply with undertaking

The above accused was held for bail. 

Additionally, 29-year-old female from Wasaga Beach has been charged with:

• Sexual Assault

• Sexual Interference

• Sexual Exploitation 

• Invitation to Sexual Touching under 16 years of age

• Assault Cause Bodily Harm- choke, suffocate or strangle

• Uttering Threats- cause death or bodily harm

• Assault 

The above accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Tuesday Feb. 10, to answer to the charges. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Three firearms, ammunition, electronic devices, and other items were seized as part of the investigation. 



         

