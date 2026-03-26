OPP

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

One person dead after head-on collision in East Garafraxa

One individual has been pronounced deceased following a head-on collision in East Garafraxa.

On Thursday, March 19, 2026, at approximately 5:15 a.m., members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a collision involving two passenger vehicles on Caledon/East Garafraxa Townline.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.

Caledon/East Garafraxa Town-Line remains closed between Shaws Creek Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard for the ongoing investigation with the assistance from the OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Dufferin OPP and MTO deem six vehicles as unsafe, taken off road

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), recently conducted a targeted traffic enforcement initiative focused on commercial motor vehicle compliance and road safety.

During the initiative, officers conducted a total of 30 inspections, including both Level 1 and Level 2 commercial vehicle inspections. As a result, six vehicles were found to be unsafe and were placed out of service due to significant mechanical or safety-related deficiencies.

Officers also issued 14 Provincial Offence Notices for various violations identified throughout the enforcement period.

In addition, six Approved Screening Device (ASD) tests were administered to drivers, all of which resulted in zero blood alcohol concentration readings.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring the safety of Ontario’s roadways through proactive enforcement and continued collaboration with its policing partners. This joint initiative with the Ministry of Transportation contributed to increased compliance and enhanced road safety for all road users.

Dufferin OPP encourage motorists to be mindful of farm equipment

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers supported National Agricultural Week, which ran from March 15 to 21.

This week highlighted the vital role agriculture plays in local communities and serves as an important reminder that safety on rural roadways and farms is a shared responsibility.

“With spring approaching, motorists can expect to see an increase in farm equipment travelling on local roads. These vehicles are often large, slow-moving, and may make wide turns or sudden stops. Drivers are reminded to remain patient, reduce speed, and only pass when it is safe and legal to do so,” reads a statement from Dufferin OPP.

“Farm safety is equally important. Farmers and agricultural workers are encouraged to remain vigilant when operating machinery, ensure proper maintenance of equipment, and take regular breaks to avoid fatigue. Wearing appropriate protective gear and keeping children away from active work areas can significantly reduce the risk of injury.”

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