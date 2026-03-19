Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival to feature top-tier roster of Canadian talent

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS

The 22nd Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival is taking over Orangeville from June 5 to 7, featuring over 40 acts performing the very best of both genres.

For the 13th consecutive year, the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival has maintained its place on Festivals and Events Ontario’s annual Top 100 list.

The award-winning festival will continue to be a celebration of blues and jazz music, while once again transforming downtown Orangeville into the region’s largest music festival and event venue.

The three-day event attracts 30,000 to 40,000 attendees and generates around $2.5 million in economic activity for the area.

“On behalf of the Festival Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers, we are thrilled to present another three-day weekend of exceptional music and events for thousands of local residents and visitors,” said Festival Board of Directors President Nancy Claridge.

“This incredible event is made possible with support from the Orangeville Business Improvement Area, local businesses, the Town of Orangeville, government funding agencies, our featured performers, and the enthusiastic audiences who attend.”

This year’s headliners at the TD Mainstage and Opera House include Miss Emily, Emilie-Claire Barlow, Paul James Band and Blackburn Brothers. Additional featured artists include Steve Marriner, Durham County Poets (Quebec), The Sugar Darlings, and Vinyl Paradise.

There will also be a Jazz Society Big Band Tribute to Sinatra, featuring John Amato, that won’t disappoint.

“We are especially proud to highlight an incredible roster of Canadian artists. With over 40 acts scheduled, the 2026 festival will feature some of the finest talent in blues and jazz music,” said Larry Kurtz, festival founder and artistic director.

“Our headliners have won major awards such as Juno’s and Maple Blues awards. You will be treated to some of the finest talent in the country. There is great diversity in the bands and performers and with three stages, there is something for most musical tastes.”

Performances on the TD Broadway Stage are free to enjoy, along with the Classic Cars Blues Cruise on Broadway and the Blues & Bikes Show & Shine Event. There is also the Broadway Ramble, featuring over 35 food and artisanal craft market vendors, as well as workshops at the Mill Street Branch of the Orangeville Public Library.

Tickets to the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival go on sale Saturday, March 21, and provide access to both the TD Mainstage and Opera House. Weekend passes are $40 and single-day passes are $15 for Friday, $30 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday.

Visit orangevillebluesandjazz.ca to purchase a ticket once they go on sale.

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