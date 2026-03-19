Current & Past Articles » General News

Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival to feature top-tier roster of Canadian talent

March 19, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS

The 22nd Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival is taking over Orangeville from June 5 to 7, featuring over 40 acts performing the very best of both genres.  

For the 13th consecutive year, the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival has maintained its place on Festivals and Events Ontario’s annual Top 100 list.

The award-winning festival will continue to be a celebration of blues and jazz music, while once again transforming downtown Orangeville into the region’s largest music festival and event venue.

The three-day event attracts 30,000 to 40,000 attendees and generates around $2.5 million in economic activity for the area.

“On behalf of the Festival Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers, we are thrilled to present another three-day weekend of exceptional music and events for thousands of local residents and visitors,” said Festival Board of Directors President Nancy Claridge.

“This incredible event is made possible with support from the Orangeville Business Improvement Area, local businesses, the Town of Orangeville, government funding agencies, our featured performers, and the enthusiastic audiences who attend.”

This year’s headliners at the TD Mainstage and Opera House include Miss Emily, Emilie-Claire Barlow, Paul James Band and Blackburn Brothers. Additional featured artists include Steve Marriner, Durham County Poets (Quebec), The Sugar Darlings, and Vinyl Paradise.

There will also be a Jazz Society Big Band Tribute to Sinatra, featuring John Amato, that won’t disappoint.

“We are especially proud to highlight an incredible roster of Canadian artists. With over 40 acts scheduled, the 2026 festival will feature some of the finest talent in blues and jazz music,” said Larry Kurtz, festival founder and artistic director.

“Our headliners have won major awards such as Juno’s and Maple Blues awards. You will be treated to some of the finest talent in the country. There is great diversity in the bands and performers and with three stages, there is something for most musical tastes.”

Performances on the TD Broadway Stage are free to enjoy, along with the Classic Cars Blues Cruise on Broadway and the Blues & Bikes Show & Shine Event. There is also the Broadway Ramble, featuring over 35 food and artisanal craft market vendors, as well as workshops at the Mill Street Branch of the Orangeville Public Library.

Tickets to the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival go on sale Saturday, March 21, and provide access to both the TD Mainstage and Opera House. Weekend passes are $40 and single-day passes are $15 for Friday, $30 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday.

Visit orangevillebluesandjazz.ca to purchase a ticket once they go on sale.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin OPP’s 2026 Polar Plunge to bring Canadian spirit to local ice rink 

Written By Sam Odrowski “Don’t think, just jump.” Those are the instructions that long-time polar plunger and Special Olympics athlete Ryan MacBean shares when asked ...

Shelburne author releases educational children’s book on mindfulness

Written By Constance Scrafield Shelburne teacher Christie Reid recently published her very first book, The Guide Inside. It’s a children’s book, designed to teach youngsters ...

Ontario SPCA marks World Spay Day with more than 200 free surgeries

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is marked World Spay Day on Feb. 24 by providing 227 free spay and neuter surgeries across the province, ...

Shelburne Curling Club to celebrate 100th anniversary with open house

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART If you have ever driven by the Shelburne Curling Club and were curious about curling, you will have a chance to ...

Theatre Orangeville’s Common Ground: a fun blast from the past

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville’s production of Common Ground offers audiences a warm, character-driven story that balances heartbreak with classic ...

Theatre Orangeville set to present ‘Common Ground,’ an 80s romantic comedy

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville is going back in time with Common Ground, a romantic comedy premiering Feb. 6 that ...

Shelburne Muskies draw large crowd to Face-Off for Cancer fundraiser

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The stands at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex were packed in support of the Shelburne Muskies in their game against the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service unveils new crest to better reflect mission

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Dufferin County Paramedic Service has changed its crest in an effort to better represent its expanding ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very fi rst baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 –Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support