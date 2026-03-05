Current & Past Articles » General News

Orangeville SPCA rolls out the Neuter Scooter, offering free surgeries

March 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Ontario SPCA’s Mobile Neuter Scooter program in Orangeville marked World Spay Day Tuesday, Feb. 24, with a focused push to tackle pet overpopulation and improve access to veterinary care for local families.

World Spay Day is designed to raise awareness of the consequences of unchecked pet populations, including overcrowded shelters and more animals living on the streets.

Shannon Bury, community outreach coordinator for the Ontario SPCA Orangeville Animal Centre, said the mobile clinic is an important tool for accessibility in the region.

“This initiative focuses on underserved communities and helps families access spay and neuter services that they may not have otherwise had access to,” she said. “This helps to reduce pet overpopulation in the province. It’s an important way to reach underserved communities that otherwise wouldn’t have access to the veterinarian care that is offered through static clinics.”

Rising demand for spay and neuter services, combined with an ongoing veterinarian shortage and the surge in pet ownership stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, has made programs like the Neuter Scooter increasingly important.

Appointments for these services typically fill within minutes when bookings open, underscoring the scale of the need.

The Neuter Scooter program in Orangeville operates on the second Wednesday of every month, offering surgeries at a reduced cost and, on special occasions like World Spay Day, at no cost to eligible pet owners.

“Across the organization, we were able to offer 227 free spay and neuter surgeries for both cats and dogs across the Ontario SPCA and humane society,” Bury said. “Then in Orangeville specifically, we were able to offer 15 free spay and neuter surgeries.”

Public reception to the mobile clinic has been positive, particularly among those who face financial or geographic barriers to veterinary care.

“Across the province, the SPCA has received very good reviews and feedback on it and has been able to help so many people that otherwise wouldn’t have access to this care,” Bury said. “For Orangeville, specifically, it is a bit of a newer program, so we are still getting things off the ground, but for the people who have been involved in the Orangeville clinics have expressed, like, a lot of gratitude and a lot of high impact from the surgeries being offered.”

While the Orangeville program is still relatively new and still establishing its reputation, participants have expressed strong appreciation for the support and relief it provides.

Overall, the Neuter Scooter is emerging as a key tool in reducing unplanned litters, easing pressure on shelters, and helping families keep their pets healthy and at home.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne author releases educational children’s book on mindfulness

Written By Constance Scrafield Shelburne teacher Christie Reid recently published her very first book, The Guide Inside. It’s a children’s book, designed to teach youngsters ...

Ontario SPCA marks World Spay Day with more than 200 free surgeries

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is marked World Spay Day on Feb. 24 by providing 227 free spay and neuter surgeries across the province, ...

Shelburne Curling Club to celebrate 100th anniversary with open house

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART If you have ever driven by the Shelburne Curling Club and were curious about curling, you will have a chance to ...

Theatre Orangeville’s Common Ground: a fun blast from the past

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville’s production of Common Ground offers audiences a warm, character-driven story that balances heartbreak with classic ...

Theatre Orangeville set to present ‘Common Ground,’ an 80s romantic comedy

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville is going back in time with Common Ground, a romantic comedy premiering Feb. 6 that ...

Shelburne Muskies draw large crowd to Face-Off for Cancer fundraiser

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The stands at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex were packed in support of the Shelburne Muskies in their game against the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service unveils new crest to better reflect mission

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Dufferin County Paramedic Service has changed its crest in an effort to better represent its expanding ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very fi rst baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 –Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th ...

Shoes4Shelburne delivers warmth to those in need over the holidays

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The shoe collecting campaign collected hundreds of pairs of shoes for the community.  Every holiday season, community ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support