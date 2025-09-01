Phoenix stage a comeback to defeat the Mavericks by 14 runs

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Shelburne Sports and Cultural Club cricket action produced an exciting game over the weekend when the Phoenix and Mavericks battled it out at KTH Park on Saturday, June 20.

After winning the toss, the Phoenix posted a competitive total of 148/8 in their allotted 20 overs thanks to valuable contributions throughout the batting order.

Opener Preet Patel laid the foundation with 27 off 34 deliveries, while captain Onkar Sharan anchored the middle order with an unbeaten 23 from 24 balls.

A late flourish from Harmanjot Sing, who struck 22 runs off just 13 balls, helped Phoenix to a strong finish.

The Mavericks responded during the chase.

Openers guest player Maninder (44 off 38) and Tushar Thakur (17 off 28) built a solid platform, guiding their side to 69 without a loss, putting significant pressure on the Phoenix.

At that stage in the game, the Mavericks appeared to be firmly in control.

However, the match took a dramatic turn in the second half.

The Phoenix struck with a crucial breakthrough when captain Onkar Sharan dismissed Maninder at 44, triggering a collapse that changed the complexion of the game.

Mavericks lost wickets at regular intervals and were unable to recover from the sudden shift in momentum.

The defining performance came from Preet Patel, who delivered an impressive spell of bowling with figures of 4 overs, 1 maiden, 9 runs and 3 wickets. This dismantled the Mavericks’ middle order and stopped the chase.

Patel was well supported by Harmanjot Singh (2 wickets), Himanshu Thakur (2 wickets), Onkar Sharan (1 wicket), and Mohnish Pathan (1 wicket).

Despite aggressive cameos from Pargat Singh (22 off 10) and Harmandeep Singh Panaich (17 off 10), the Mavericks were eventually bowled out for 134 in 18.5 overs, falling 14 runs short of the target.

The win showcased the Phoenix’s resilience and ability to fight back under pressure.

The Man of the Match was Preet Patel (Phoenix) with 27 runs, 3 wickets for 9 runs.

Patel’s all-round performance proved decisive in one of the most entertaining matches of the SSCC T10 League season.

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