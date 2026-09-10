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Police continue search for Sonia Varaschin’s killer 16 years later

September 10, 2026   ·   0 Comments

It has been 16 years since Sonia Varaschin was killed and police continue to investigate and urge the public to come forward with information.

On Monday, Aug. 30, 2010, the former Orangeville Police Service (OPS) launched an investigation after Varaschin’s white Toyota Corolla was discovered abandoned behind a business on Broadway in downtown Orangeville. 

Varaschin, who was 42 years old at the time, was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2010, leaving her parents’ home in Bolton. At the request of the OPS, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to support the investigation.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, 2010, Sonia’s remains were located in a wooded area just off Beech Grove Sideroad in Caledon. Investigators believe that she was targeted. 

A $50,000 reward, offered by the Government of Ontario, remains in place for any information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Varaschin.

“Someone knows the truth. It’s time to come forward,” said Insp. Shawn Glassford of the OPP’s Criminal Investigations Bureau

The case remains ongoing by Dufferin OPP, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with support from the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. 

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is encouraged to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or: ontariocrimestoppers.ca



         

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