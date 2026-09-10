Police News: Dufferin OPP stay busy with robbery, drug seizure and collison

September 10, 2026 · 0 Comments

Shelburne Mini Storage robbed, police seek public’s help finding suspect

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a break and enter at a storage facility in Shelburne.

On Sept. 2, between approximately 7:03 a.m. and 2:50 p.m., a lone male suspect attended Shelburne Mini Storage on Victoria Street and gained entry to the property.

Once inside, the suspect broke into numerous storage units by cutting off the locks.

The suspect remained on the property for several hours and changed his clothing multiple times throughout the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be in his 30s. He was wearing a blue rain jacket, black pants and gloves and was seen riding a black scooter.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance or dash camera footage from the area around the time of the incident, is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 with incident number E261272950.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Motorcycle passenger sustains life-altering injuries following

collision in Mulmur

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Dufferin County EMS attended a serious single motor vehicle collision in Mulmur on Sept. 5.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., officers attended River Road in Mulmur for the report of a serious collision involving a motorcycle with driver and passenger.

As a result of the collision, the passenger on the motorcycle sustained life-altering injures and was transported to a local hospital and then later transferred by air Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre

River Road between Prince of Wales Road and 15 Sideroad in Mulmur was closed for several hours as officers continue their investigation.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Dufferin OPP seize suspected stolen tools, meth, cash and Dodge Ram truck

Two Orangeville residents face several charges after Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers located a large quantity of tools and copper wire that they believe to be stolen.

Thousands of dollars’ worth of copper wire and property, including power tools, was recovered as well as cash and methamphetamine from a Dodge Ram truck in Orangeville on Aug. 23.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., members of the Dufferin OPP B Platoon received a suspicious vehicle complaint and subsequently conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle behind a large retail outlet in Orangeville.

During the interaction, officers say they observed a controlled substance in plain view, and the two occupants were arrested.

The investigation continued, and officers found the suspected stolen tools and copper wire throughout the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently sealed and towed.

On Aug. 28, members of the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant on the vehicle.

As a result of the search, officers located additional evidence linking the stolen property to a break and enter that occurred in York Region between Aug. 22 and 23, shortly before Dufferin OPP officers located the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Chance Peyton, 29, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Possession of Break-In Instruments

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

• Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Colton Arch-Michaud, 24, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Possession of Break-In Instruments

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

• Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

The following items were seized:

• Approximately $20,000 worth of suspected stolen tools and copper wire, including Milwaukee, DeWalt, Makita, and Hilti battery-operated tools and sets

• Approximately three grams of methamphetamine

• $2,450 in Canadian currency

• One 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 diesel truck, seized as offence-related property, with an approximate value of $20,000

The investigation remains ongoing, and further charges are anticipated.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other suspected unlawful activity is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca

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