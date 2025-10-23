Current & Past Articles » Police news

Police searching for stolen Toyota, lay impaired driving related charges in Dufferin

October 23, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP investigates stolen Toyota Tundra

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating the theft of a 2023 Toyota Tundra, which occurred in the early hours of Oct. 17.

At approximately 9:06 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were made aware of a stolen vehicle from an address on Black Cherry Crescent in Shelburne. An investigation revealed that the theft occurred earlier that morning at approximately 2:36 a.m.

The stolen vehicle is described as a blue 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with Ontario licence plate “360BOTH.”

Anyone with surveillance footage that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Shelburne, Mulmur, and
Erin residents face impaired
driving charges 

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three individuals with impaired driving-related offences between Oct. 11 and 16.

Andrew Sterling, 37, from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

John Dickie, 46, from Mulmur, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Amber light – fail to stop

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Care or control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

• Fail to yield from a private road

Brittani Kozak, 33, from Erin, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

• Care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Possession of unmarked cigarettes

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licences have been suspended. Their vehicles have been impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Three people charged with
impaired driving in Dufferin County within three days

Between Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged three people with impaired driving-related offences.

“Dufferin OPP officers remain committed to keeping our roads safe by actively identifying and removing impaired drivers from the community. These recent charges reflect ongoing efforts to ensure safer travel for everyone across Dufferin County,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP. 

Colin Dobie, 29, from Holland Centre, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Having care or control of a motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor

• Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Christopher Barrett, 49, from Scarborough, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• HTA 128 Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit

• HTA 159(1)(a) Fail to stop on right for emergency vehicle

• HTA 7(1)(a) Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

• LLCA 42(1)(a) Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Matthew Cochrane, 41, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licences have been suspended, and their vehicles impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support