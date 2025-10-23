Police searching for stolen Toyota, lay impaired driving related charges in Dufferin

Dufferin OPP investigates stolen Toyota Tundra

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating the theft of a 2023 Toyota Tundra, which occurred in the early hours of Oct. 17.

At approximately 9:06 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were made aware of a stolen vehicle from an address on Black Cherry Crescent in Shelburne. An investigation revealed that the theft occurred earlier that morning at approximately 2:36 a.m.

The stolen vehicle is described as a blue 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with Ontario licence plate “360BOTH.”

Anyone with surveillance footage that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Shelburne, Mulmur, and

Erin residents face impaired

driving charges

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three individuals with impaired driving-related offences between Oct. 11 and 16.

Andrew Sterling, 37, from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

John Dickie, 46, from Mulmur, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Amber light – fail to stop

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Care or control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

• Fail to yield from a private road

Brittani Kozak, 33, from Erin, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

• Care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Possession of unmarked cigarettes

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licences have been suspended. Their vehicles have been impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Three people charged with

impaired driving in Dufferin County within three days

Between Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged three people with impaired driving-related offences.

“Dufferin OPP officers remain committed to keeping our roads safe by actively identifying and removing impaired drivers from the community. These recent charges reflect ongoing efforts to ensure safer travel for everyone across Dufferin County,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

Colin Dobie, 29, from Holland Centre, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Having care or control of a motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor

• Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Christopher Barrett, 49, from Scarborough, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• HTA 128 Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit

• HTA 159(1)(a) Fail to stop on right for emergency vehicle

• HTA 7(1)(a) Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

• LLCA 42(1)(a) Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Matthew Cochrane, 41, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licences have been suspended, and their vehicles impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

