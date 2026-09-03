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Police seek public’s assistance in identifying suspects in Circle K theft investigation

September 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three female suspects involved in a theft at a Circle K store on Main Street in Shelburne.

On June 26, at approximately 10 p.m., three female suspects attended the store and allegedly stole several alcoholic beverages before leaving the area.

Anyone who may have information that could assist investigators in identifying the suspects is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference occurrence number E260896345.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.



         

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