Police warn the public about rise in ‘bank investigator’ fraud incidents in the region

February 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Police are warning members of the public about a recent increase in ‘bank investigator’ fraud incidents occurring in the region.

Fraudsters are contacting individuals by telephone and falsely identifying themselves as fraud investigators from their financial institution. In many cases, the caller ID is spoofed, causing the bank’s legitimate phone number to appear on the victim’s display.

This tactic is intended to make the call appear credible.

Police investigators have learned that these callers often possess personal information about the person they are targeting, which further enhances their appearance of legitimacy.

The fraudsters typically claim that fraudulent transactions have been detected on the victim’s account and will attempt to obtain additional financial or personal information.

In several cases, the suspects have arranged for a so-called ‘courier’ to visit the victim’s residence to pick up the victim’s bank card, claiming it is needed for an investigation.

The victims later discover that their card and account have been compromised.

Important safety reminders:

• Financial institutions do not send couriers to collect bank cards, PINS, or personal financial documents.

• Never provide personal or banking information over the phone, especially if you did not initiate the call.

• If you suspect a call is fraudulent or are unsure of its legitimacy, hang up immediately.

• Contact your bank using a verified phone number found on the back of your card or by visiting your branch in person.

• Do not use any phone number provided by the caller.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of fraud, or who has provided personal information to a suspicious caller, is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, or online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.



         

