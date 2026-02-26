Current & Past Articles » Sports

Provincial Junior Hockey League playoffs are underway across the province

February 26, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Provincial Junior Hockey League is in playoff mode as eight divisions across the province battle it out to see which teams will come out on top as this year’s championship teams.

Division champions will move on to compete in the provincial Junior C Schmalz Cup to determine the top team in the province.

In the North Carruthers Division, all eight teams have entered the playoffs, which got underway on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Playoff series are best-of-seven match-ups.

At least a couple of the quarter-final series will be a formality as the two bottom teams have no realistic opportunity to advance past the first round.

The first-place Stayner Siskins are up against the last-place Innisfil Spartans in their quarter-final series.

The Siskins finished the regular season with 65 points. Innisfil managed to win only 10 games after 42 times on the ice this year.

The first game of that series took place on Thursday, Feb. 19, in Stayner and ended with a 3-1 win for the Siskins.

Finishing the regular season in second place, the Alliston Hornets are playing the Huntsville Otters in their quarter-final.

That series got underway on Friday, Feb. 20, in Alliston and ended with a 6-1 win for the Hornets in Game 1.

The third-place Orillia Terriers are battling the sixth-place Muskoka Bears in their quarter-final series.

That series got underway on Saturday, Feb. 21.

The fourth-place Penetang Kings are up against the fifth-place Midland Flyers in their quarter-final in a series that won’t require much travelling.

That series opened on Friday, Feb. 20, and resulted in a 5-2 Midland win.

The quarter-final round of the North Carruthers Division will wrap up by March 5, at the latest, if the series goes the full seven games.

Winning teams will move on to the semi-final round of the playoffs.



         

