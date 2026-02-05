Provincial Junior Hockey League teams play final games before start of post-season

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The start of February signals the final stretch of regular-season hockey games around the province.

The North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League has a handful of games still to go.

Most teams have six games left to complete before heading into the playoffs, and a real battle is shaping up as the top teams try to get the points to move up in the standings.

The Stayner Siskins have moved into first place in the division after picking up four points over the weekend with wins over the Penetang Kings and the Huntsville Otters.

With 55 points, the Siskins now lead the Alliston Hornets by a single point.

The Hornets have been in first place for almost the entire season, with Stayner close behind.

Both teams have played 36 of the 42 games in the regular season.

A mid-season slump cost the Hornets, as they suddenly lost five of seven games after a 14-game winning streak.

The Orillia Terriers are holding on to third place with 54 points and a 26-10 record, including one overtime loss and one shoot-out loss.

The Terriers will be a real threat when the playoffs get underway.

Close behind, the Penetang Kings are in fourth place with 48 points and a 22-14 record, including three overtime losses and one shootout loss. The Kings will also be a major threat when the playoffs get started.

The Midland Flyers and Muskoka Bears are five points apart and are in fifth and sixth place in the division. They could possibly be a spoiler in the playoffs, but not likely.

Midland has won 14 games after 35 times on the ice while Muskoka has managed only 11 wins this year.

In the basement, the Huntsville Otters have struggled all season, winning only eight games.

The final regular season games in the North Carruthers Division will take place on Monday, Feb. 16, before moving into the playoffs.

