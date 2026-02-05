Current & Past Articles » Sports

Provincial Junior Hockey League teams play final games before start of post-season

February 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The start of February signals the final stretch of regular-season hockey games around the province.

The North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League has a handful of games still to go.

Most teams have six games left to complete before heading into the playoffs, and a real battle is shaping up as the top teams try to get the points to move up in the standings.

The Stayner Siskins have moved into first place in the division after picking up four points over the weekend with wins over the Penetang Kings and the Huntsville Otters.

With 55 points, the Siskins now lead the Alliston Hornets by a single point.

The Hornets have been in first place for almost the entire season, with Stayner close behind.

Both teams have played 36 of the 42 games in the regular season.

A mid-season slump cost the Hornets, as they suddenly lost five of seven games after a 14-game winning streak.

The Orillia Terriers are holding on to third place with 54 points and a 26-10 record, including one overtime loss and one shoot-out loss.

The Terriers will be a real threat when the playoffs get underway.

Close behind, the Penetang Kings are in fourth place with 48 points and a 22-14 record, including three overtime losses and one shootout loss. The Kings will also be a major threat when the playoffs get started.

The Midland Flyers and Muskoka Bears are five points apart and are in fifth and sixth place in the division. They could possibly be a spoiler in the playoffs, but not likely.

Midland has won 14 games after 35 times on the ice while Muskoka has managed only 11 wins this year.

In the basement, the Huntsville Otters have struggled all season, winning only eight games.

The final regular season games in the North Carruthers Division will take place on Monday, Feb. 16, before moving into the playoffs.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Theatre Orangeville set to present ‘Common Ground,’ an 80s romantic comedy

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville is going back in time with Common Ground, a romantic comedy premiering Feb. 6 that ...

Shelburne Muskies draw large crowd to Face-Off for Cancer fundraiser

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The stands at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex were packed in support of the Shelburne Muskies in their game against the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service unveils new crest to better reflect mission

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Dufferin County Paramedic Service has changed its crest in an effort to better represent its expanding ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very fi rst baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 –Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th ...

Shoes4Shelburne delivers warmth to those in need over the holidays

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The shoe collecting campaign collected hundreds of pairs of shoes for the community.  Every holiday season, community ...

Melancthon mayor ‘shocked’ by raid at local scrapyard

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items ...

Shelburne’s Santa Claus parade to return to downtown core

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For those who are in search of some holiday cheer, Santa Claus is coming to town. Shelburne’s ...

Shelburne ends automated speed enforcement

Ford Government bans use of municipal speed cameras effective Nov. 14 Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne has deactivated ...

Shelburne honours veterans past and present at annual Remembrance Day Service 

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It has been 80 years since Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allied powers, effectively ending World War ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support