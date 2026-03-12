Current & Past Articles » General News

Reduced load season now in effect across Dufferin County roadways until further notice

March 12, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Reduced load season is underway in Dufferin County.

Launching on March 1, load restrictions will remain in effect until further notice. The load restriction is a maximum of five metric tonnes per axle. 

“Reduced load restrictions help protect roads during the spring thaw when road damage is most likely to occur. The County asks all road users to adhere to the road load restrictions to help protect its roads,” said the County of Dufferin in a press release issued on March 4.

Load restriction updates can be found at dufferincounty.ca. To access the Municipal 511 website, visit municipal511.ca.

Dufferin Roads is no longer using X to communicate and will no longer be sending e-blasts through Mailchimp. Road users are encouraged to access the Municipal 511 website for road condition and closure information. 

The general Dufferin County account remains on X and can be followed at x.com/DufferinCounty 

Dufferin Roads will begin to send information specific to its roads, including operational updates, significant weather events and information on reduced road load seasons, with a new informational e-blast beginning March 2026. 

If you were previously signed up for the County’s Roads newsletter and would still like to receive Dufferin Roads information, you can sign up at tinyurl.com/DufferinRoadsSignUp.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne author releases educational children’s book on mindfulness

Written By Constance Scrafield Shelburne teacher Christie Reid recently published her very first book, The Guide Inside. It’s a children’s book, designed to teach youngsters ...

Ontario SPCA marks World Spay Day with more than 200 free surgeries

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is marked World Spay Day on Feb. 24 by providing 227 free spay and neuter surgeries across the province, ...

Shelburne Curling Club to celebrate 100th anniversary with open house

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART If you have ever driven by the Shelburne Curling Club and were curious about curling, you will have a chance to ...

Theatre Orangeville’s Common Ground: a fun blast from the past

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville’s production of Common Ground offers audiences a warm, character-driven story that balances heartbreak with classic ...

Theatre Orangeville set to present ‘Common Ground,’ an 80s romantic comedy

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Theatre Orangeville is going back in time with Common Ground, a romantic comedy premiering Feb. 6 that ...

Shelburne Muskies draw large crowd to Face-Off for Cancer fundraiser

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The stands at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex were packed in support of the Shelburne Muskies in their game against the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service unveils new crest to better reflect mission

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Dufferin County Paramedic Service has changed its crest in an effort to better represent its expanding ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very fi rst baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 –Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th ...

Shoes4Shelburne delivers warmth to those in need over the holidays

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The shoe collecting campaign collected hundreds of pairs of shoes for the community.  Every holiday season, community ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support