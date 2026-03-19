Report to Shelburne council shows shift toward proactive bylaw enforcement

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne’s bylaw enforcement activity in 2025 reflects a growing emphasis on proactive inspections and early compliance, alongside continued response to resident complaints.

Council received the Municipal Bylaw Enforcement 2025 Year in Review at its March 9 meeting, which outlined key trends in enforcement over the past year.

While complaint-driven calls remain a core part of the service, the data indicated to council that there was a clear shift toward preventative measures and routine patrols.

Bylaw officers responded to 228 reactive calls for service in 2025.

Property-related concerns continued to dominate, with clean yard complaints accounting for 60 calls (26 per cent of the total). Parking issues accounted for 53 complaints (23 per cent), while noise concerns accounted for 39 (17 per cent). Miscellaneous issues represented 14 per cent of complaints.

Other categories were less frequent, including dog-at-large incidents (14 complaints), animal waste (eight complaints), and both property standards and zoning issues (six complaints each).

Matters such as signage, park use, animal bites and protests each accounted for less than three per cent of calls.

In contrast, proactive enforcement made up the majority of bylaw activity.

Officers conducted 2,235 proactive inspections and patrols throughout the year – nearly 10 times the number of complaint-based responses.

Parking enforcement led all proactive efforts with 645 patrols (29 per cent), followed by park patrols at 460 (21 per cent) and clean yard inspections at 417 (19 per cent). Together, these three areas represented nearly 70 per cent of proactive work.

Additional activities included 200 re-inspections, 139 school zone patrols, 125 sign removals, 101 general inspections and 82 animal investigations.

According to the report, the town is continuing its ongoing enforcement strategies, prioritizing education, visibility and early intervention to address issues before they escalate, while maintaining the capacity to respond to resident concerns.

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