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Shelburne Art Gallery showcases Artisan’s 3 in latest group exhibit, running all month

September 10, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery is showcasing the work of three Ontario artists as part of its latest exhibition, Artisan’s 3.

The exhibition, featuring artists Robert Chisholm, Daureen Murphy and Kim McCutcheon, got underway on Sept. 8 and runs until Sept. 29 at Shelburne Town Hall, 203 Main Street East.

In a press release, the town said the exhibit will offer guests a unique opportunity to enjoy a diverse collection of artwork in one place, close to home.

“The exhibition brings together three accomplished artists whose work spans landscape painting, storytelling, and visual expression,” the town said. “Visitors will have the opportunity to experience a diverse collection of artwork that celebrates creativity, inspiration, and artistic exploration.”

Chisholm, an award-winning artist from Orangeville, is known for his acrylic and oil paintings inspired by landscapes and the natural world. His work focuses on the relationship between art and the surrounding environment.

Murphy brings a unique style of expression to her art, combining her interests in painting and poetry in her artistic practice. Her work draws inspiration from her Newfoundland roots and her appreciation for nature, bringing visual and literary elements together on canvas.

McCutcheon, a writer and oil painter based in Acton, also combines visual and literary arts in her creative work.

The Town of Shelburne invites residents and visitors to stop by the gallery throughout the exhibition and experience the artists’ work. 

“The Town of Shelburne is thrilled to welcome these talented artists to the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery and encourages residents and visitors to stop in and enjoy the exhibition,” the town’s press release said.

Admission to Artisan’s 3 is free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend and view the artwork on display.

The Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The exhibition will be available to view during those regular gallery hours throughout its run.

The art gallery routinely features local and Canadian artists in weeks-long exhibitions in the heart of Shelburne, as part of the town’s ongoing focus on promoting the arts.

Artisan’s 3 gives local residents a chance to explore work from artists with different backgrounds and creative practices, while highlighting the variety of artistic expression across the region.



         

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