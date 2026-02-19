Shelburne Curling Club to celebrate 100th anniversary with open house

February 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

If you have ever driven by the Shelburne Curling Club and were curious about curling, you will have a chance to try it yourself when the club hosts an open house to celebrate its 100th anniversary in March.

Curling has been played in Shelburne for a long time. Local records show the sport was played on local ponds as early as the 1880s.

Playing on a frozen pond provided all sorts of challenges for early curlers. From bumpy ice to freezing weather conditions, curlers put up with a lot to enjoy their sport.

The Shelburne Club was established in 1926 with an indoor ice sheet at the site where the Shelburne Legion now stands. For several years, the Legion and the Curling Club shared the building.

The Curling Club built its own facility at the current O’Flynn Street location in 1962.

It has four curling sheets and a club area with big windows so people can watch the action on the ice.

Curling is a sport that you can enjoy for a lifetime.

Children like learning the sport, and many recreational curlers play well into their later years.

The Shelburne Curling Club will open its doors to the public during the anniversary celebration and give everyone a chance to try the sport.

“We are going to have open ice for those who have always thought, ‘maybe I could try curling,’” explained Shelburne Curling Club Vice President Lindsey Metz. “This is the day to bring people out and see if they want to try curling. It’s open for anyone who wants to come in. We have all the equipment. They only need to have really clean shoes. Kids need helmets. We will get some games started. We want it to be a really nice, relaxed day that everyone can enjoy.”

If you attend, it is important to bring a pair of clean shoes that you haven’t worn outdoors or at the Club. The Club needs to protect the integrity of the ice, and that includes keeping foreign objects off the ice sheets.

The Shelburne Curling Club is a thriving local organization with around 170 members, and they are always looking for new members.

“We’ll have members that will be out on the ice for people who want a tutorial,” Metz explained. “We’ll have someone who can show the basics, and you can go from there.”

The Shelburne Curling Club’s 100th anniversary open house will take place on Saturday, March 7, beginning with open ice at 3 p.m.

At 5 p.m., there will be a ‘closest to the prize’ contest.

The party continues in the evening with food and music from The Curling Stones.

Readers Comments (0)