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Shelburne launches giveaway campaign to promote e-billing

July 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Town of Shelburne is encouraging residents to switch to electronic billing through a year-long campaign that pairs paperless billing with the chance to win monthly gift cards.

Running from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027, the initiative is designed to increase enrollment in e-billing for both property tax and water and wastewater accounts while reducing the town’s printing and mailing costs.

“By switching to e-billing, residents are helping the town reduce paper consumption, printing and postage expenses, and staff time spent preparing and mailing paper bills,” the town said. “It’s a simple change that supports more efficient and sustainable service delivery, while giving residents the chance to win one of two monthly $100 gift cards.”

Residents who sign up for e-billing during the contest period will automatically be entered into the town’s monthly prize draws, while those already enrolled will also be included without having to register again.

Each month, one participant enrolled in property tax e-billing will have a chance to win a $100 No Frills gift card, while residents enrolled in water and wastewater e-billing will be eligible to win a $100 Ultramar gas gift card.

Those who enroll in both services will receive entries into both monthly draws, doubling their chances of winning. Winners will be selected at random and contacted by email or phone.

The campaign is part of the town’s broader effort to modernize service delivery while reducing costs and environmental impacts.

According to the town, approximately 31 per cent of water and wastewater customers currently receive their bills electronically, while just 16 per cent of property tax accounts have switched to e-billing.

As a result, thousands of paper bills continue to be mailed every month, contributing to roughly $24,700 in annual postage costs, in addition to significant printing expenses.

Town officials say e-billing provides residents with faster, more secure access to their bills, delivering them directly by email in PDF format. The system also allows bills to be viewed, downloaded, and stored from any device, helping reduce paper consumption and the environmental footprint associated with traditional mail delivery.

Paper billing will remain available for residents who prefer it.

Residents can enroll by completing the Town’s online e-billing application before the contest closes on June 30, 2027.

The Town said that participation is open to eligible residents, except for municipal employees, members of council, and their immediate family members.

For more information, visit: shelburne.ca/living-here/paying-my-bills/e-billing/e-billing-monthly-draw-contest-rules



         

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