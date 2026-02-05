Shelburne Library encourages the public to view three new shows over March Break

Make the most of March Break with unforgettable family fun. YOUR Library has three brand-new shows this year, and we can’t wait to see you there! Tickets are $4 per show or all three shows for $10. Purchase tickets at the library with cash or e-transfer. All shows start at 3:30 p.m., but please note the location of each show.

• J Wiz Magic, Music & Mayhem with Team T&J – Tuesday, March 17 – at Grace Tipling Hall: A fast-paced, interactive kids show combining crowd-pleasing magic and illusion with music, movement, and playful audience participation to keep kids fully engaged from start to finish.

• Poodle and Dove Show – Wednesday, March 18 – at Center Dufferin Recreation Complex: Trained poodles and hand-tamed doves perform charming tricks, group routines, and interactive moments that keep kids and adults smiling from start to finish.

• Bubbleology Show with Miss T – Thursday, March 19 – at Grace Tipling Hall: With her bubble-rrific charm, innocent comedy, educational aspects, ingenious bubble manipulations and artistic magic, Miss T delivers a unique and delightful experience.

Staff Pick of the Week

Cursed Bread by Sophie Mackintosh was recommended by Molly as the Staff Pick of the Week at the Shelburne Public Library.

Have you ever found yourself consumed by thoughts of someone? And further, have you ever considered how to consume the person in question? This is not a cannibalistic question, but it is the question Sophie Mackintosh is asking in Cursed Bread.

Based on a real account of mass poisoning in Pont-Saint-Esprit, France, Mackintosh crafts a very personal and human story originating between two married women who are stifled not only by the constraints of 1950’s France, but by the extreme emotional state they both are hiding from the world and themselves. Brought together by an increasingly hallucinatory and hedonistic collapse within their town, Elodie and Violet circle each other like predators, each trying to get something from the other until the final unravelling of everyone around them.

Compactly told in alternating tenses, Mackintosh delivers a lush, slightly manic story with excellent character development. Highly recommended if you enjoy immersing yourself in the unexpected.

