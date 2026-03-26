Shelburne Library invites readers to “Meet the Neighbors” during Global Digital Book Club

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Shelburne Public Library invites readers to join Libby Reads, the global digital book club from Libby, the library reading app. From March 26 to April 9, library card holders can enjoy “Meet the Neighbors,” a heartfelt and unique look at the inner life of animals, by Brandon Keim as an ebook or audiobook for free with no waitlists or holds through Libby.

In this wide-ranging, wonder-filled exploration of animals’ inner lives, Keim takes us into courtrooms and wildlife hospitals, under backyard decks and into deserts, to meet anew the wild creatures who populate our communities and the philosophers, rogue pest controllers, ecologists, wildlife doctors, and others who are reimagining our relationships to them.

Library staff invite you to join them for a watch party. Tune into the live Q&A with author Brandon Keim and Book Lounge by Libby podcast host, Joe Skelley on Thursday, April 9, at 12 p.m. in the Community Room at the library.

“Like great books, animals have a way of bringing us together. Almost everyone has a story about a special animal whether it was a beloved pet, a backyard bird, or the adorable but annoying bunny that always finds a way to sneak into your garden and steal your tulips! The Libby Reads initiative helps libraries connect with their community over a shared love of reading and we look forward to meeting more of our neighbours as we discuss Keim’s great book,” says Shelburne Public Library CEO Shannon McGrady.

Libby Reads is available through more than 22,000 libraries worldwide. Formerly known as Big Library Read, Libby Reads continues the same beloved program that has connected millions of readers worldwide for more than a decade.

Readers can access “Meet the Neighbors” on all major devices through Libby or OverDrive, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period (April 9th).

This article was written by the Shelburne Public Library staff.

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