Shelburne plans family fun, entertainment and fireworks for Canada Day

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments

Residents will have plenty of opportunities to celebrate Canada Day in Shelburne this year, with activities beginning before July 1 for seniors and culminating in a full evening of family-friendly entertainment, community activities and fireworks.

Canada Day is rapidly approaching, and the Town of Shelburne is preparing a whole day of activities to mark Canada’s 159th birthday.

Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills invites residents to attend.

“I encourage residents of all ages to join us at Greenwood Park for an evening of family-friendly activities,” he said. “These shared experiences help strengthen the connections that make Shelburne such a welcoming and vibrant place to live.”

Mills also said that the celebration is more than just a party. It is a real opportunity to reflect on Canadian values and the nation’s legacy.

“Canada Day is an opportunity to reflect on the values that unite us as Canadians – freedom, democracy, respect for one another, and a commitment to building strong and inclusive communities,” he said. “We inherit a country built through the efforts and sacrifices of those that came before us, and we share a duty to leave it stronger for future generations. Canada Day gives us an opportunity to come together in a spirit of pride, gratitude and hope for the future.”

The festivities will get underway early on June 30 with a special Pre-Canada Day Celebration for seniors at the Mel Lloyd Centre. Running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the free event will feature a light exercise led by Suzette Daley, a guided painting session with Tiffany McCabe, and an afternoon of cake, live music and socializing.

The gathering is designed to bring older adults together for a morning focused on creativity, wellness and community connection.

The main Canada Day celebration will take place on July 1.

Traditionally, the Royal Canadian Legion Shelburne Branch hosts a Canada Day Breakfast. The Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex will also offer free swimming courtesy of Tim Hortons for families looking to take a dip before the main events, running from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents and visitors are invited to come together to mark the nation’s birthday at Greenwood Park.

Opening ceremonies will officially kick off the event, followed by an evening of entertainment.

The celebration is meant to appeal to all ages, offering residents opportunities to gather with friends, family and neighbours while enjoying the festive atmosphere. The town is encouraging attendees to walk or cycle to the park where possible due to limited on-site parking.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, Greenwood Park will feature a vendor and food market, family attractions, live entertainment and community programming. Kids will have plenty to enjoy, including inflatables, face painting, balloon twisting, and interactive activities, while local performers and entertainers will take to the stage during the celebration.

Live acts are set to include a bubble show, followed by a Gordon Lightfoot Tribute and magic show.

The day will conclude with Shelburne’s annual fireworks display, marking the finale to the community celebration. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dusk.

Shelburne has prepared a rich Canada Day celebration for 2026. With something to do for everyone, July 1 promises to be a fun, family-friendly day for all to celebrate and reflect on Canada’s history, legacy and future.

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