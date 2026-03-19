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Shelburne Public Library continues book sale, offers free tax clinic

March 19, 2026   ·   0 Comments

There is a lot happening at the Shelburne Public Library, including a seed library, a book sale, free tax clinics, and new adult programs.

A very big thank you to all who attended the launch of our seed library! We had over 75 patrons leave with free seeds just in time for the growing season. Thanks to generous donors, our seed library is still full and will be available while supplies last.

In other exciting news, there are three days left to visit our book sale (March 19, 20, 21). Fill a bag (or two or three) and make a donation. All proceeds support library programs and collections.

Do you have a modest income and a simple tax solution? Your library has partnered with the Dufferin Parent Support Network to provide a free tax clinic on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, April 18, from 12 to 4 p.m. 

To register, participants will need to complete a short questionnaire to determine eligibility and secure an appointment time. Visit the library to fill it out, or email frontdesk@shelburnelibrary.ca for the questionnaire link.

Save the date for these upcoming programs for adults. For events with a “*” registration is required.

• Get Crafty – Every Tuesday from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

• Mindset Reset with Allan Hassoun* – Saturday, March 28, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

• Talk Books with Beverly – Tuesday, March 31, from 2 to 3 p.m.

• Writer’s Meetup* – Sunday, March 28, from 1 to 3 p.m.

• Author Talk: How to Get Your Affairs in Order* – Saturday, April 11, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

• Open Mic Night* – Friday, April 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. (Ages 16 and up are welcome)

Staff Pick of the Week

Greenwood by Michael Christie is the Shelburne Public Library’s Staff Pick of the Week.

Why Amy recommends it: This is an epic saga about the Greenwood family and their struggles for survival against the backdrop of an intensifying climate crisis. Like the growth rings of a tree, the story expands and layers over multiple generations. It beautifully explores the ways in which love, lies, greed, and family secrets weave together over many years and come to alter the course of each person’s life in myriad ways, for good or for bad.

This book is a real journey, full of ups and downs that will tug on your heartstrings and remind you of the grandeur of family histories. The prose is beautiful, while the story flows with lots of action and twists to keep you turning the pages with eager anticipation. Bonus points that the author is Canadian, and the story centralizes the precious and life-sustaining role of Canada’s forests in all our lives.

Give this book a try if you enjoy family sagas, historical fiction, nature, and/or contemporary themes.

This article was written by the Shelburne Public Library staff.



         

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