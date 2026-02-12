Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Public Library encourages local residents to try the Foodland Kiosk

February 12, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Did you know your library has a kiosk in Foodland? What’s a kiosk, you ask? Picture a vending machine full of books. 

The kiosk offers convenient access to a curated, frequently refreshed collection of books for all ages. 

Once you have finished shopping, stop at the Kiosk on your way out to check out a cookbook to turn those ingredients you just bought into a new and exciting meal, or pick up a picture book to read to your little one at bedtime, or a thriller to keep you up reading long past yours! 

All you need is a library card. 

Staff Pick of the Week 

The Book of Alchemy: A Creative Practice for an Inspired Life by Suleika Jaouad is this week’s staff pick. 

This book explores the “life-altering” practice of journaling. Drawing on her personal experiences journaling through a cancer diagnosis and the isolation of the COVID pandemic, Jaouad reveals how essential a creative outlet is for navigating life’s peaks and valleys, as well as processing the uncertainties of our modern world. 

She offers inspiration, direction and prompts to fuel your own creative practice, whether you’re a lifelong journaler or just newly exploring your creative side.

Why Amy recommends it: At the beginning of every new year, I, like many people, find myself searching for a book that will help me tap into my creativity and live a more inspired life. 

The Book of Alchemy hit that mark for me, motivating me to renew my journaling practice and overcome my anxieties about the question, “What do I even have to write about?” 

Each chapter consists of a brief essay, designed to help your own thoughts and feelings flow forward. As the reader, you are invited to read one essay each day and then sit down to journal, letting your thoughts unspool in any direction. 

Various strategies are offered to help you write even when you don’t feel you have the time or energy to journal – for example, by simply listing a few mental images from your day. Anyone wanting to foster their creativity, even beyond journaling, would enjoy this book.

This article was written by the Team at the Shelburne Public Library.



         

