Shelburne Public Library gears up for writers’ meetup, March break events

March 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library is excited to launch a writers’ meetup.

Join community champion, writer, and poet Brian Burns as he brings writers together to connect, share, and get inspired. The writers’ meetup is for adults and is held on the last Sunday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Community Room.

There are several other upcoming events at the Shelburne Library.

March Break Fun for Kids (March 17 to 20): Performances and programs all week long.

The BIG Book Sale (March 14 and 17 to 21): Fill a bag, make a donation!

Mindset Reset (March 28 at 2 p.m.): This event will feature Mind Alchemist Allan Hassoun.

Open Mic Night (April 24 at 7 p.m.): This event is for individuals 16 and up. Email splwriters26@gmail.com if you would like to perform in the Open Mic Night.

Small Town Big Ideas (April 25 at 2 p.m): This event features author Antonio Michael Downing at the Museum of Dufferin. Tickets available via the Museum of Dufferin

Also, don’t forget to visit our Seed Library, available while supplies last.

Staff Pick of the Week

The Grave Artist by Jeffery Deaver and Isabella Maldonado is the Staff Pick of the Week.

A wedding reception is coming to a close in the Hollywood Hills when the blissful day is shattered by the death of one of the newlyweds. Though the incident appears to be an accident, Homeland Security Investigations agent Carmen Sanchez and her partner, security expert Jake Heron, discover that the tragedy is the third in a series of similar deaths and conclude that something far more sinister is at play.

The two uncover chilling evidence pointing to a serial killer who has taken evil to the next level. Dubbed the Honeymoon Killer, this man isn’t interested in his victims but in creating his own macabre masterpiece from their graves—focused on the survivors and revelling in their grief. And now his dark obsession has turned to Carmen and Jake…

The Honeymoon Killer has decided they are the perfect next target. Take one out and delight as the other crumbles. Time is running out as a deadly game between predator and prey begins.

Why Dave recommends it: This thriller kept me on the edge of my seat. Tons of twists and turns, and a surprise ending. Any books I have read by this author have all been of the same calibre. Find The Grave Artist alongside all the other great new books at YOUR library. Don’t forget to check out the selection of great books in our Kiosk at Foodland, too!

This article was written by the Shelburne Public Library staff.

Readers Comments (0)