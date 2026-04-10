General News

Shelburne Public Library invites the community to free Income Tax Clinic

April 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

On Saturday, April 18, from 12 to 4 p.m., the library is hosting an Income Tax Clinic. Thanks to the Dufferin Parent Support Network and Constella Strategy and Consulting, this free clinic is for families and individuals with a simple tax solution and modest income. Pre-registration is encouraged as space for walk-in appointments is limited. Contact the library to find out if you qualify.

In celebration of poetry month, the library is hosting its first open mic event at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24. The event will open with a performance from award-winning Canadian poet and author, Nicole Dalcourt.  Dalcourt’s work has appeared in Writerly Magazine, Bangs, Sky Island Journal and Anti-Heroine Chic. She is a member of the League of Canadian Poets and the Ontario Poetry Society.

Drop by the library to enter our draw for two tickets to the Small Town Big Ideas event on Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m., featuring Antonio Michael Downing, one of Canada’s most powerful new authors and host of CBC’s The Next Chapter!  Antonio Michael will speak to his debut novel Black Cherokee in conversation with library CEO Shannon McGrady at the Museum of Dufferin. Tickets are also available at BookLore or online via the Museum of Dufferin.

Staff Pick of the Week

These Memories Do Not Belong to Us by Yiming Ma is the Shelburne Public Library’s Staff Pick of the Week.

The book is a hauntingly beautiful and profoundly prescient debut set in a future where China is the sole global superpower, and citizens can record and transfer memories between minds.

When a man inherits his deceased mother’s Mindbank — a collection of memories from before, during, and after the global war that landed Qin atop the international food chain—he’s unsure what he’ll find inside, or whether the Party has gotten to her memories first, altering the experiences she left for him. Either way, he is adamant that he must share them with the world before they are destroyed forever, even if the cost of doing so is his own life. (Goodreads)

This novel was short, beautifully written, and thought-provoking. I loved how each chapter was a complete short story. The dystopian lens that Yiming takes feels eerily similar to what our news and social media feeds look like today. This novel creatively explores the ways in which governments and media manipulate history and control our collective imagination. These Memories Do Not Belong To Us encourages us to look for truth beyond what those in power are presenting to us, see beyond convenience and pleasure, and find the real stories about what makes us human.

This weekly article was written by the team at the Shelburne Public Library.



         

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