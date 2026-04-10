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Shelburne Public Library offers free Credit Valley Conservation and Ontario Park passes

April 23, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Spring is a great time to explore the outdoors, and the Shelburne Public Library has just the incentive – park passes. 

With your library card, you can borrow Ontario Park passes and Credit Valley Conservation passes. Available for a one-week loan period, these passes grant free day-use access to one vehicle and its occupants to over 100 provincial parks and all Credit Valley and Toronto Region parks (including Black Creek Pioneer Village). Borrow one today to explore the beauty of our natural world.  

Staff Pick of the Week: The Names by Florence Knapp

In the wake of a catastrophic storm, Cora sets off with her nine-year-old daughter, Maia, to register the birth of her son. Her husband, Gordon, respected in the community but a controlling presence at home, intends for her to follow a long-standing family tradition and name the baby after him. But when faced with the decision, Cora hesitates….

Spanning thirty-five years, what follows are three alternate and alternating versions of their lives, shaped by Cora’s last-minute choice of name. In richly layered prose, The Names explores the painful ripple effects of domestic abuse, the messy ties of family, and the possibilities for autonomy and healing.

Why Shannon recommends it:

I listened to the audiobook, and the powerful story and Irish narration pulled me in immediately. To execute three different versions of a life for four different characters was such a feat – especially for a debut novel – that I am still marvelling at the sheer talent of Knapp. Each character in all three storylines is so intricately woven that the reader can’t help but feel empathy and a deep understanding for the people they become and the decisions they make as a result.

-This weekly article was submitted by the team at the Shelburne Public Library.



         

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