Shelburne Public Library offers variety of programs for patrons through the summer

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

The library is the place to be this summer with programs and events for all ages!

Programs for Kids

Join the TD Summer Reading Club (TDSRC), where you can win prizes for reading! TDSRC is Canada’s biggest, bilingual summer reading program for kids ages 3-12 of all reading interests and abilities.

This free program is co-created and delivered by more than 2,000 public libraries nationally to celebrate Canadian authors, illustrators and stories.

The program offers something for everyone, including children with print disabilities, preschoolers, school-age children, and their families.

Research shows that children lose significant knowledge in reading and math over summer break, which results in subsequent skill loss throughout the year as they try to catch up. A 2020 study by NWEA found students in Grades 3 to 5 lose an average of 20 percent of their school-year gains in reading and 27 per cent of their gains in math during the summer break.

The TD Summer Reading Club is a proven tool to help bridge the two-month gap and maintain academic achievement in literacy while having a blast all summer long!

Programs for Teens

Our Teen Advisory Board hosted an after-hours Nerf battle last month and looks forward to hosting more events with library staff this summer, including game and movie nights, book talks, and more. Connect with the library to learn how your teen can earn their community service hours for planning fun events.

Programs for Adults

In addition to our regularly scheduled programs and our annual reading challenge, save the date for one of our favourite literary events – Authors in the Hills of Mulmur! Join best-selling authors Terry Fallis, Linwood Barclay, and Heather Marshall on Sunday, August 23, at 1 p.m. at the Foley Barn.

Tickets are $40 and are available at BookLore and the library.

Psst…The Ask an Archivist program with the Museum of Dufferin is coming back this Fall! Stay tuned for more details.

Recommended Read

The Shelburne Public Library’s staff pick this week is The Essential Cottage Cookbook by Andrea Buckett, selected by Brittany.

Buckett has vacationed at her family’s cottage countless times since she was a child, inspiring this cookbook’s collection of flexible, flavour-packed recipes. Everything is developed for minimal kitchen tools and equipment, so you can easily whip up a filling meal and still have time to relax.

Chapters are divided by meals for every cottage experience under the sun (or rain, or snow!)

Why Brittany Likes it: Everyone knows I love camping and spending time up North. I recently borrowed this cookbook and loved the personal stories that were sprinkled throughout the recipes. My family and I tried the campfire beaver tails while camping in May, and they were a lot of fun.

This column was written by Shannon McGrady, CEO of the Shelburne Public Library, with credit to the research and advocacy of the Urban Libraries Council.

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