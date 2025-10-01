Shelburne set to welcome back residents to new and improved Fiddle Park

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Town of Shelburne is preparing to officially welcome residents back to a transformed Fiddle Park, with a grand opening celebration and the kickoff of the 2026 Fiddle Park Concert Series on July 12.

The event marks the completion of one of the town’s largest recent parks and recreation projects, redeveloping the park into a modern, year-round community gathering space designed for recreation, performances and public events.

Jessica Hanzel, recreation program development and special events coordinator, said that the town is looking forward to seeing residents return.

“Council and the town are incredibly excited to welcome the community back to Fiddle Park,” she said. “This project has been years in the making, and it’s rewarding to see it transformed into a vibrant community year-round gathering space that residents of all ages can enjoy.”

While portions of Fiddle Park, including the community garden, dog park and upper lands, remained accessible throughout construction, the redeveloped section has been closed since June 2025.

The redevelopment represents a significant investment in Shelburne’s recreational infrastructure. The 2025 capital budget allocated approximately $3.69 million for the project, with the construction contract awarded to TDI International Ag Inc. for $2.67 million. The project was funded through development charges rather than municipal taxation.

Additional funding included a $72,570 grant from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund to support tree planting, as well as $92,500 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation for the park’s new outdoor basketball court.

According to the town, the biggest challenge during construction was the weather, which extended the timeline but did not change the project’s vision.

The redevelopment introduces several new features, including a tiered stone seating bowl capable of accommodating approximately 500 to 600 people overlooking the pavilion, a new outdoor basketball court with an acrylic playing surface, a modern playground with rubberized surfacing, accessible walking paths, enhanced lighting, expanded landscaping and tree plantings, and upgrades to the pavilion, including a finished ceiling.

“Rather than any one feature, the overall transformation of the park is the most exciting,” Hanzel said. “Fiddle Park has changed into a vibrant, multi-use space with a commitment to accessibility that can accommodate everything from concerts and community events, to sports, recreation, and everyday use.”

The July 12 celebration will feature family-friendly activities, live entertainment, food vendors, official ceremonies and the first performance of the 2026 Fiddle Park Concert Series.

The park’s programming will continue throughout the summer with concerts, outdoor movie screenings and the launch of Fresh Air Fitness, a free eight-week outdoor fitness program beginning July 13 in partnership with Towne Fitness.

Looking ahead, the town envisions the space serving residents year-round, with the pavilion converting into an outdoor skating rink during winter while walking trails remain open.

“We encourage everyone to come and see the transformation themselves,” Hanzel said. “The park has changed significantly, and we hope it becomes a place that residents use and enjoy every day, whether they are attending an event, or simply spending time outdoors.”

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