Shelburne Wolves U18 hockey team win final regular season game

February 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Wolves U18 Rep team has had a good season and capped off its final regular game with a win over the Clearview Canucks on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Wolves started the scoring with a goal at 4:09 into the first period.

They were ahead 2-0 with a goal scored with just 4.9 seconds left on the clock in the first period.

Clearview scored late in the second period to make it a 2-1 game with one period remaining.

It was a tie game when Clearview hit the back of the Wolves’ net in the final period.

Both teams battled hard for the remainder of the game in an attempt to break the tie.

Shelburne scored with 1:59 left in the game to leave the ice with a 3-2 win.

“It was a very fun game, very exciting,” summed up Wolves centre Ryan Broderick. “It was definitely an evenly matched game – there was a lot of back and forth. We played them (the Canucks) once during the regular season and beat them 4-2, and we played them once during our Silver Stick tournament, and we lost to them, so it’s been a good back-and-forth rivalry.”

Coach Tyler Hogan has done a good job working with the team this season.

“This was our final regular season game,” Hogan said. “Our next game will be our first playoff game. Our overall record is 26-6-4 including tournaments. In tonight’s game, we always have a tough time against Clearview, they play us hard. It probably wasn’t our strongest game but it’s also the third game of a three-game weekend, so the boys were a little tired. We were able to pull off the win at the end. For the playoffs, we’ll jump right into it. We’ll probably practice on Tuesday night, and I think our first game will be on Saturday.”

The Wolves held a special ceremony prior to Saturday’s game to honour the nine players on the team who are aging out and will be graduating from minor hockey at the end of the season.

Several of those players have been playing together since they first stepped on the ice at the Mite level of hockey.

The Wolves U18 Rep team is now preparing to head into the playoffs. 



         

Categories

