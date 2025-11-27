Six people arrested in connection to copper theft ring impacting Dufferin County

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently executed search warrants at four locations, including two rural farm properties and a scrapyard in the northwest part of Dufferin County.

During the operation, police seized a quantity of stolen bell copper wire, stolen tools, stolen vehicles, cocaine, methamphetamine, firearms, ammunition, and numerous other items.

Six individuals from Melancthon and Dundalk were arrested in connection with the incident.

“Throughout 2025, copper thefts have been on an upward trend in Dufferin County. The Dufferin OPP initiated an investigation following numerous reported thefts and complaints from the public,” reads a Dufferin OPP press release.

On Nov. 19, the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Caledon CSCU, Grey Bruce CSCU, Nottawasaga CSCU, and Dufferin A and D Platoon, executed the search warrants.

As a result of the operation, Samiullah Khan, 40, from Melancthon, has been charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (two counts)

• Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5,000 (including possession with intent to traffic)

• Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Gordon Winslow, 33, from Melancthon, has been charged with:

• Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5,000 (including possession with intent to traffic)

• Mischief Endangering Life

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (five counts)

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Tracey Johnston, 50, from Melancthon, has been charged with:

• Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5,000 (incl. possession with intent to traffic)

• Mischief Endangering Life

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (five counts)

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Chelsea Monckton, 33, from Melancthon, has been charged with:

• Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5,000 (including possession with intent to traffic)

• Mischief Endangering Life

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (five counts)

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Brandy Wisebrod, 46, from Dundalk, has been charged with:

• Trafficking in property obtained by crime

• Mischief Endangering Life

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Curtis Whitten, 33, from Melancthon, has been charged with:

• Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5,000 (including possession with intent to traffic)

• Mischief Endangering Life

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (five counts)

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

The following items were seized during the investigation:

• A large quantity of stolen Bell copper wire

• 2021 Ram 1500 (previously stolen; approx. value $45,000)

• 2018 Chevrolet Silverado (previously stolen; approx. value $20,000)

• Terex skid steer (previously stolen; approx. value $45,000)

• Two large tandem-axle utility trailers (previously stolen; value approx. $25,000)

• Large quantity of stolen power tools (approx. value $10,000)

• 359 grams of methamphetamine (approx. value $23,000)

• A quantity of cocaine

• 11 long guns

• 6 handguns

• 3 replica firearms with removed serial numbers

• 1 prohibited device (magazine)

• Large assortment of ammunition

