Current & Past Articles » Police news

Six people arrested in connection to copper theft ring impacting Dufferin County

November 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently executed search warrants at four locations, including two rural farm properties and a scrapyard in the northwest part of Dufferin County.

During the operation, police seized a quantity of stolen bell copper wire, stolen tools, stolen vehicles, cocaine, methamphetamine, firearms, ammunition, and numerous other items.

Six individuals from Melancthon and Dundalk were arrested in connection with the incident.

“Throughout 2025, copper thefts have been on an upward trend in Dufferin County. The Dufferin OPP initiated an investigation following numerous reported thefts and complaints from the public,” reads a Dufferin OPP press release.

On Nov. 19, the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Caledon CSCU, Grey Bruce CSCU, Nottawasaga CSCU, and Dufferin A and D Platoon, executed the search warrants.

As a result of the operation, Samiullah Khan, 40, from Melancthon, has been charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (two counts)

• Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5,000 (including possession with intent to traffic)

• Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Gordon Winslow, 33, from Melancthon, has been charged with:

• Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5,000 (including possession with intent to traffic)

• Mischief Endangering Life

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (five counts)

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Tracey Johnston, 50, from Melancthon, has been charged with:

• Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5,000 (incl. possession with intent to traffic)

• Mischief Endangering Life

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (five counts)

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Chelsea Monckton, 33, from Melancthon, has been charged with:

• Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5,000 (including possession with intent to traffic)

• Mischief Endangering Life

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (five counts)

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Brandy Wisebrod, 46, from Dundalk, has been charged with:

•  Trafficking in property obtained by crime

• Mischief Endangering Life

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Curtis Whitten, 33, from Melancthon, has been charged with:

• Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5,000 (including possession with intent to traffic)

• Mischief Endangering Life

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (five counts)

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

The following items were seized during the investigation:

• A large quantity of stolen Bell copper wire

• 2021 Ram 1500 (previously stolen; approx. value $45,000)

• 2018 Chevrolet Silverado (previously stolen; approx. value $20,000)

• Terex skid steer (previously stolen; approx. value $45,000)

• Two large tandem-axle utility trailers (previously stolen; value approx. $25,000)

• Large quantity of stolen power tools (approx. value $10,000)

• 359 grams of methamphetamine (approx. value $23,000)

• A quantity of cocaine

• 11 long guns

• 6 handguns

• 3 replica firearms with removed serial numbers

• 1 prohibited device (magazine)

• Large assortment of ammunition



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne’s Santa Claus parade to return to downtown core

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For those who are in search of some holiday cheer, Santa Claus is coming to town. Shelburne’s ...

Shelburne ends automated speed enforcement

Ford Government bans use of municipal speed cameras effective Nov. 14 Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne has deactivated ...

Shelburne honours veterans past and present at annual Remembrance Day Service 

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It has been 80 years since Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allied powers, effectively ending World War ...

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada and residents

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at ...

Offering hot meals to those in need

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Times have not been easy on Canadians, as evidenced by the sharp increase in food bank use ...

Shelburne council seeks funding assistance for $1.2 million truck bypass environmental assessment

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Council has approved a recommendation to seek funding for an Environmental Assessment for a proposed truck ...

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support