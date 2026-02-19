Special Olympics Polar Plunge moving indoors at CDRC for this year’s chilly event

February 19, 2026

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

If you ever wanted to use the phrase ‘shiver me timbers’ in a sentence at an appropriate time, you’ll get your chance during the annual Dufferin-Shelburne Polar Plunge, where participants will jump into a freezing pool in support of a good cause.

The Polar Plunge raises funds and awareness in support of Special Olympics Ontario and helps athletes achieve their goals of competing. This includes year-round training and events for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Plungers seek sponsorship for their chilly efforts and enter as individuals, organizations, businesses, or groups of friends who like to take part while wearing costumes.

This year, the plunge will move indoors to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex in Shelburne.

“This year’s Polar Plunge will be the first and only plunge to be held indoors,” explained organizer Jeff McLean, Provincial Constable with the Dufferin OPP. “We are hosting it at the Shelburne Arena at centre ice. This allows for the participants to be able to plunge in the cold atmosphere, while ensuring the event is not cancelled due to inclement weather.”

Unpredictable weather caused the event to be cancelled twice last year when conditions made travel to the outdoor venue unsafe.

“This year, we have set the theme as ‘Canadian,’” Constable McLean explained. “This will also allow the participants to interpret this however they wish, but we do request that it remain family-friendly, and participants are encouraged to interpret it in a positive way. Once again, there are prizes for best costumes for individual, team, and best dressed Olympian. We are again awarding the Frozen Belt. Last year, Cole Carlson, a Special Olympic Athlete from Dufferin, won the belt as the top fundraiser for Dufferin County.”

The wait for your turn to plunge will be a little more comfortable this year at the indoor venue, thanks to change rooms and no cold wind blowing across the event.

The Dufferin Polar Plunge will take place at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex in Shelburne on Sunday, March 29.

Registration starts at 2 p.m., with the Plunge getting underway at 4 p.m.

You can register online at polarplunge.ca/dufferin.

This is a chance to have a lot of fun, try something new, and help raise funds for a good cause that will benefit the community

