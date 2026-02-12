Stayner and Alliston teams battle for first place in North Carruthers Division

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With only three games left on the regular season schedule, the Stayner Siskins and the Alliston Hornets are separated by a single point, and it’s going to be a real battle to see which team will come out on top and finish in first place.

The Siskins are currently leading with 59 points and a 29-9 record, including one overtime loss, which gave them the extra point.

The Hornets are close behind with 58 points and a 29-9 record.

It will be an epic battle when these two teams meet for the final game of the regular season on Monday. Feb. 16.

A single loss by either team in the final three games will be the deciding factor in which squad claims the division championship this year.

In third place, the Orillia Terriers have 54 points and a 26-12 record, including one overtime loss and one shoot-out loss.

The Terriers will be a real threat going into the playoffs. They are the defending division champions after a huge underdog win last season.

In fourth place, the Penetang Kings have a 23-15 record, including three overtime losses and one shoot-out loss.

The Kings have had a good season but have been inconsistent this year. They will be a team to watch when the playoffs get underway.

The bottom four teams don’t have much of a chance going into the playoffs.

The Midland Flyers have won only 15 games, and the Muskoka Bears have managed only 11 wins this season.

In seventh place, the Innisfil Spartans have won only ten games after 39 times on the ice.

In the basement, the Huntsville Otters have 20 points and don’t have any real chance of advancing in the playoffs.

The final games of the Carruthers Division regular season will be played on Monday, Feb. 16, before teams head into the playoffs to determine this year’s division champion.

