Current & Past Articles » General News

Streams Community Hub to host annual Open House Summer BBQ

June 25, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Streams Community Hub will welcome residents to its third annual Open House Summer BBQ later this month, offering an afternoon of food, entertainment and information about upcoming programs and opportunities for local youth.

Program Coordinator Megan Mare said that the free community event will take place at Streams Community Hub from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 26 and is once again being sponsored by Town Tees.

“This will be our third year running our annual open house and free barbecue,” Mare said. “It is sponsored by Town Tees, which is affiliated with Streams. Andrew James is also a founder of Streams Community Hub, and his business, Town Teas, is a youth enterprise, and so a way that his company gives back is sponsoring this barbecue each year.”

A highlight of the afternoon will be a barbecue prepared by Chef Jex of Transcend by Jex, a local business known for Caribbean-inspired cuisine and meal preparation services.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy face painting, music and a variety of family-friendly activities throughout the event. 

Beyond the food and entertainment, the open house offers residents an opportunity to learn more about Streams Community Hub and the programs it offers throughout the year. Staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions about upcoming initiatives, summer programming and ways community members can become involved.

The barbecue will also spotlight the organization’s extensive summer camp lineup. This year, Streams is offering eight weeks of camps with a wide variety of activities for all ages.

“We have over 24 camps available to choose from,” Mare said. “We offer camps for ages five to 17, and there’s something for every age, so even for your older preteens are included. We have some fun things like stop motion photography, and even cardboard creations, where the challenge is you make larger-than-life items all out of cardboard, and learn the ins and outs of the medium.”

This summer, Streams will also welcome co-op students who will help support the organization’s social media and marketing efforts. The initiative is intended to provide practical workplace experience while helping young people develop digital and communications skills that can be applied in future careers.

Organizers say the barbecue is intended to be both informative and enjoyable, providing residents with a chance to discover what Streams Community Hub has planned for the months ahead while enjoying a free community gathering.

The event will also offer opportunities for donations and sponsorship support to help fund materials and programming throughout the summer season.

For more info, go to Streams’ website at: streamshub.org



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Canadian historian Craig Baird to highlight local history at Shelburne’s Grace Tipling Hall

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Craig Baird, a nationally recognized Canadian history storyteller, will visit Shelburne on July 14 as part of ...

Shelburne celebrates Pride Month with community flag raising

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne marked Pride Month with a Pride flag-raising ceremony at Jack Downing Park on ...

First-degree murder charge laid after Dufferin OPP officer struck by vehicle during arrest

Written By Sam Odrowski A Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in northern ...

Community-focused café to bring local flavour and partnerships to Dufferin Oaks

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A new community-focused café and bakery is preparing to open inside Dufferin Oaks in Shelburne, aiming to ...

Young Shelburne author releases second book

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaya James is marking a new milestone in her young writing career at age 13 with the ...

Shelburne gets ready to launch fourth annual Fridays in the Park event series next month

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Fridays in the Park is set to return to Jack Downing Park this summer, bringing a full ...

Volunteer shortage and rent surge threaten Shelburne’s Feral Cat Rescue Thrift Shop

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local thrift store that quietly underpins one of Dufferin County’s busiest animal rescues is now facing ...

Royal Canadian Legion donates medical bags to Shelburne and District Fire Department

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Royal Canadian Legion is continuing a pattern of community support in Shelburne, this time with a ...

M&M Food Market owners honoured with national Community Involvement Award

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Many Orangeville businesses play an important role in ensuring local sports teams, charities and community groups receive sponsorships and donations as ...

Maple Madness marks Mulmur’s 175th anniversary

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A community pancake breakfast celebrating 175 years of the Township of Mulmur drew a strong turnout as ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support