Streams Community Hub to host annual Open House Summer BBQ

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Streams Community Hub will welcome residents to its third annual Open House Summer BBQ later this month, offering an afternoon of food, entertainment and information about upcoming programs and opportunities for local youth.

Program Coordinator Megan Mare said that the free community event will take place at Streams Community Hub from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 26 and is once again being sponsored by Town Tees.

“This will be our third year running our annual open house and free barbecue,” Mare said. “It is sponsored by Town Tees, which is affiliated with Streams. Andrew James is also a founder of Streams Community Hub, and his business, Town Teas, is a youth enterprise, and so a way that his company gives back is sponsoring this barbecue each year.”

A highlight of the afternoon will be a barbecue prepared by Chef Jex of Transcend by Jex, a local business known for Caribbean-inspired cuisine and meal preparation services.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy face painting, music and a variety of family-friendly activities throughout the event.

Beyond the food and entertainment, the open house offers residents an opportunity to learn more about Streams Community Hub and the programs it offers throughout the year. Staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions about upcoming initiatives, summer programming and ways community members can become involved.

The barbecue will also spotlight the organization’s extensive summer camp lineup. This year, Streams is offering eight weeks of camps with a wide variety of activities for all ages.

“We have over 24 camps available to choose from,” Mare said. “We offer camps for ages five to 17, and there’s something for every age, so even for your older preteens are included. We have some fun things like stop motion photography, and even cardboard creations, where the challenge is you make larger-than-life items all out of cardboard, and learn the ins and outs of the medium.”

This summer, Streams will also welcome co-op students who will help support the organization’s social media and marketing efforts. The initiative is intended to provide practical workplace experience while helping young people develop digital and communications skills that can be applied in future careers.

Organizers say the barbecue is intended to be both informative and enjoyable, providing residents with a chance to discover what Streams Community Hub has planned for the months ahead while enjoying a free community gathering.

The event will also offer opportunities for donations and sponsorship support to help fund materials and programming throughout the summer season.

For more info, go to Streams’ website at: streamshub.org

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