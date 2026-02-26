Current & Past Articles » General News

Town of Shelburne awarded grant for parks and playground reporting tool

February 26, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Town of Shelburne has received a grant to help improve safety and maintenance reporting across its parks and playgrounds through a new digital system.

The town announced during a Feb. 20 press release that it had been awarded the All Risk Municipal Grant from Local Authority Services and Intact Public Entities, which supports and promotes innovative municipal risk management initiatives aimed at improving safety, resiliency and community well-being.

The funding will support the launch of a centralized digital inspection and reporting tool for parks and playgrounds, along with new QR code signage to help residents quickly report issues.

The All Risk Municipal Grant – Investing in Municipal Risk Resiliency provides $10,000 to three Ontario municipalities to implement risk-reduction projects. Applications are evaluated based on factors such as innovation, impact, transferability and risk reduction.

Shelburne’s project will focus on improving how concerns about parks and playground equipment are reported, tracked and addressed in real time.

The Town will develop a centralized digital inspection and reporting system within PSD Citywide that allows residents to submit concerns directly from their phones, while enabling staff to receive and respond to requests more efficiently.

As part of the initiative, QR code signs will be installed at local parks and playgrounds. Residents will be able to scan the code, select the issue they want to report — such as damage, cleanup needs or maintenance concerns — provide a brief description, confirm the location and upload a photo if needed.

Each submission will automatically be logged as a service request, helping staff manage maintenance and inspections.

The system will also support formal playground inspections, maintenance scheduling and improved documentation, which the Town says will help reduce risk and enhance safety across its parks network.

Officials say the project aims to create an easier way for residents to report concerns while helping ensure community spaces remain safe, well-maintained and efficiently managed.



         

