Town of Shelburne releases important dates ahead of municipal elections

February 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Residents are being encouraged to mark their calendars as key dates approach for the upcoming municipal election in the Town of Shelburne, scheduled for Oct. 26.

The 2026 municipal elections are fast approaching in communities across the county, and Shelburne has already begun preparing for them.

During a recent council meeting held on Feb. 9, town staff delivered a briefing outlining important milestones for candidates, third-party advertisers and voters ahead of election day.

For those considering a run for municipal office, as well as individuals or groups planning to nominate candidates or participate as third-party advertisers, registration will officially open May 1.

To help guide prospective candidates through the process, the town will host information sessions on May 6 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and May 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. These sessions are intended to provide an overview of nomination procedures, campaign rules, and other requirements for municipal elections.

A major deadline in the election timeline arrives later in the summer. Aug. 21 has been set as nomination day, as well as the final opportunity for candidates to confirm or withdraw their nominations. The municipal clerk will then certify official candidates on Aug. 24, finalizing the list of individuals appearing on the ballot.

Third-party advertisers will have until Oct. 23 to register.

As the campaign season ramps up, residents can expect to see election signage appearing throughout the community.

Under the town’s regulations, campaign signs will be permitted beginning Sept. 28, marking the start of the visible push toward election day.

Voters will also have the option of casting their ballots in advance through internet and telephone voting, a system aimed at increasing accessibility and participation.

These voting methods will become available starting Oct. 16 and will remain open through election day.

In 2022, when the last municipal election occurred, Shelburne had a voter turnout of 36.2 per cent. At that time, Wade Mills was acclaimed as mayor, Shane Hall was elected deputy mayor, and Walter Benotto, Kyle Fegan, Len Guchardi, Daniel Sample, Lindsay Wegener were elected as councillors.

Municipal elections determine local leadership, including the mayor and councillors, with elected officials responsible for decisions affecting municipal services, infrastructure and community development.

With the election still several months away, residents, prospective candidates and community groups are encouraged to stay informed and prepare.

