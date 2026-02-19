Town of Shelburne seeks public feedback on concept design of new Hyland Village Park

February 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

In a new survey launched by the Town of Shelburne, local residents, particularly those who already live in Hyland Village, are encouraged to voice their opinions on how they’d like the new park to be designed.

This new park has already been zoned, and some initial infrastructure is already in place, such as bathrooms and pathways. However, the amenities and other details are up for debate, and the town wants to hear what local residents would like to see built at the park.

Construction is set to begin in the summer of 2026, with the goal of opening in the fall.

Complete the survey by Sunday, March 15, to have your say on how the park should be designed.

Among the considerations for this park is the possibility of a playground. Nothing is currently concrete, but if there is a serious public demand for a playground section for the park, the town is open to exploring this option.

The planned Hyland Village Neighbourhood Park will be located near Barnett Drive and Stewart Street and is intended to serve the growing residential community in the surrounding area.

Municipal officials say the space is being designed as a local gathering place that supports recreation, leisure, and community connection for nearby residents.

Through the survey, residents can share feedback on potential features and park design priorities. The town is seeking input on which amenities would best meet the community’s needs, including recreational spaces, seating areas, landscaping elements, and other features that contribute to an accessible and welcoming environment.

According to the town’s project page, community input will play an important role in guiding the final design. Feedback gathered from the survey will help staff determine which features to prioritize as the project moves forward into the design phase ahead of construction.

Neighbourhood parks are typically designed to provide convenient access to outdoor recreation for residents within walking distance, while also offering spaces for families, children, and individuals to gather and stay active.

Residents interested in participating in the consultation can complete the survey online through the Town of Shelburne’s public engagement platform. Town officials encourage residents to submit their feedback before the March 15 deadline to help shape the future of the Hyland Village Neighbourhood Park.

To view the form online, go to haveyoursayshelburne.ca/hyland-village-neighbourhood-park.

Readers Comments (0)