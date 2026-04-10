General News

Town of Shelburne set to launch new online park reporting tool

April 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Shelburne is introducing a new digital tool to improve how residents report maintenance issues in local parks, taking a step toward more streamlined municipal services.

In partnership with PSD Citywide, the town is launching an online request portal that allows users to quickly submit concerns such as damaged equipment, litter, or other maintenance needs directly from their smartphones.

The system is designed to be simple and accessible.

Residents can scan a QR code posted at participating parks, select the type of issue, add a brief description, confirm the location, and optionally upload a photo before submitting the report. The portal will also be available through the town’s website, offering an alternative access point for users.

According to the Town of Shelburne, each submission is automatically logged within its internal system as a service request, allowing staff to more efficiently track, prioritize, and respond to issues. By standardizing how reports are received, the municipality aims to reduce response times and improve overall park maintenance.

The initiative is supported through funding from Local Authority Services and Intact Public Entities as part of the All Risk Municipal Grant program.

The funding is intended to support projects that enhance municipal operations while also reducing potential risks associated with public infrastructure.

The town said that the new system will help ensure parks remain safe, clean, and well-maintained as community use continues to grow.

The town has not yet specified a full rollout timeline, but indicates the portal will be available both on-site and online once implementation is complete.



         

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